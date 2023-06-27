Netflix Testing Removing Low-Prices Basic Tier From Its Plans in Some Markets

More changes appear on the horizon for Netflix, with the streamer now testing out the removal of one of its most affordable plans. Recent changes to Netflix include preparing customers to pay extra for accounts outside of their household, along with the addition of plans with and without ads. As the streaming market becomes more competitive, companies are looking for ways to increase revenue and subscribers. Ads are only one way to accomplish these goals, and there are usually enough options to satisfy customers. Unfortunately, it appears one of those ad-free plans is disappearing in the Canadian market.

The Winnipeg Free Press reports Netflix is getting rid of its Basic tier, which costs $10 a month and came with no ads. This plan was the lowest cost to watch your favorite Netflix programs without being forced to sit through ad breaks. The outlet states that those already subscribed to the basic tier can keep it for $10, but if they change their plan in the future or close their Netflix account, they won't be able to choose the basic plan again.

The only remaining options for Canadian Netflix subscribers are a standard tier with ads priced at $7 a month, the ad-free standard tier at $15.50 a month, or pay $20 a month for the premium tier.

Netflix Opening Physical Restaurant

Fans will soon be able to taste the foods from some of their favorite Netflix shows. Fans of the long-running Chef's Table, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, and other culinary programs can soon attend Netflix Bites, which is being called "an elevated dining experience" by the streamer. Chefs from these various Netflix shows will be cooking up delicious dishes at the limited-time pop-up restaurant when it opens on June 30th in Los Angeles. A special dining menu will be created, and even some fan-favorite mixologists will be on hand to mix those drinks.

The full list of Netflix chefs participating in Netflix Bites includes Curtis Stone (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), Dominique Crenn (Chef's Table, Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), Rodney Scott (Chef's Table: BBQ), Ming Tsai (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend), Ann Kim (Chef's Table: Pizza), Nadiya Hussain (Nadiya Bakes), Jacques Torres (Nailed It!) and Andrew Zimmern (Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend).

Mixologists from Netflix's Drink Masters feature Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O'Brien and Kate Gerwin.