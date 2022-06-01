Iron Chef Reboot Trailer Released by Netflix

One of the most popular franchises in the history of culinary competition is returning to the screen this summer. Netflix has taken over the reins of Iron Chef and is set to release a brand new series this month titled Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. The series features the classic Kitchen Stadium battles that made the previous Iron Chef shows so beloved, but brings a couple of new twists into the mix. Each episode features one battle between an Iron Chef and a challenger, but they will be working towards a bigger goal throughout the season. The challenger who delivers the highest-rated performance over the course of the season will battle all five Iron Chefs in order to be named the first Iron Legend.

On Wednesday, a couple of weeks before the new Iron Chef premieres, Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming series. Filled with brand new footage, the trailer for Quest for an Iron Legend gives fans their first glimpse at the future of Iron Chef. You can check out the full trailer below!

Netflix’s Iron Chef won’t feature any chefs from the previous iteration of the series. The streaming service previously revealed that the five Iron Chefs taking place in the reboot will be Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai, and Gabriela Camara. Samuelsson and Stone are probably the most recognizable names on the list, with the former serving as a judge on Chopped and the latter has been a regular in the Top Chef franchise.

In addition to the new chefs, Netflix also released the lineup of new challengers and guest judges. Mason Hereford, Curtis Duffy, Claudette Zepeda, Esther Choi, Gregory Gourdet, Mei Lin, and Yia Vang will all compete as Challenger Chefs this season. Andrew Zimmern and Nilou Motamed will serve as the regular judges, while the rotating guest judge lineup includes Francis Lam, Nancy Silverton, Justin Willman, Danny Trejo, Lorena Garcia, Loni Love, Wolfgang Puck, and Masaharu Morimoto.

You can check out Netflix’s official synopsis for Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend below.

“The legendary Iron Chef series is reborn with a supersized approach to the ground-breaking culinary competition that started it all. It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports. Five new trailblazing Iron Chefs will welcome brave Challenger Chefs to the reimagined Kitchen Stadium, where they’ll face off and be pushed to the limits of endurance and creativity, as they cook up extraordinary culinary creations. The competition’s most successful Challenger will return to battle in a grand finale for the chance to be named the first ever Iron Legend.”

