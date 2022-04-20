Netflix Reveals Jackass 4.5 Premiere Date, First Clip

Even before Jackass Forever was released in theaters the creative brain trust behind the franchise confirmed that a complete Jackass 4.5 was on the way. Previous feature films in the series saw their own “.5” movies be released on home video in-between the theatrical movies, all composed of footage that was shot for each movie but failed to make the final cut. Despite all of the other , the upcoming Jackass 4.5 will premiere on Netflix and the streamer has not only confirmed when it will arrive but offered a first look at one of the scenes that will appear.

In a tweet, Netflix confirmed that Jackass 4.5 will debut on the streamer on May 20. The clip, which features a gnarly injury by Dave England and a surprise appearance by professional skateboarder Nick Merlino. Hyping up the movie in a previous interview, director Jeff Tremaine previously praised the version of Jackass 4.5 that was on the way, telling us: “It’s good, man. There is one and it’s coming. It sort of tells you the quality of the movie. Like 4.5‘s this good, that means the movie’s really good, at least in our minds.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew! Here’s a small taste of what you can expect when it premieres May 20 on Netflix…



This is the Swingset Gauntlet! pic.twitter.com/IdJDl10mnk — Netflix (@netflix) April 19, 2022

Speaking in another interview with ComicBook.com some of the cast previously teased what we can expect from these extra stunts with Ehren McGhehey confirming: “There’s a scene in the movie, 4.5, it did the most long term damage to my physical being, and it wasn’t even a movie, so that’s in 4.5. Dave and I both think it’s as good as the movie.”

His frequent partner Dave England added, “I pretty much almost got my d-ck ripped off….It could happen to anyone. It’s hard to explain. But there was four people that could have been doing, it happened to me and it was worse for me for a weird reason. You’ll see it was the closest I think I really could have come to ripping my d-ck off. It almost got ripped off. It didn’t make the movie because there was too many d-cks in the movie. And that was like the first thing we filmed (that day), at Nine AM.I was like, how is that not in there? And they’re like, well there’s too many.”

Jackass Forever is now streaming on Paramount+ with Jackass 4.5 arrive on Netflix in May.