Jackass Forever Stars Tease Jackass 4.5

Jackass Forever marks the first Jackass movie to hit theaters in over 10 years, and fans are eager to find out if Johnny Knoxville and the rest are still the pranking, danger junkies they were when the series first began over 20 years ago. In honor of the movie’s release, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with the movie’s cast as well as longtime franchise director and producer, Jeff Tremaine. In the past, Jackass movie releases have been followed up with .5 versions due to the huge amount of content the group films. Thankfully, the Jackass cast has confirmed Jackass 4.5 is on the way!

“I don’t know when it comes out, but it’s good, man. There is one and it’s coming,” Tremaine teased. “It’s really strong,” Knoxville added.” Tremaine continued, “Yeah … because it sort of tells you the quality of the movie. Like 4.5‘s this good, that means the movie’s really good, at least in our minds.”

One famous staple in Jackass has always been Party Boy, the character played by Chris Pontius who likes to go to stereo shops and shock unsuspecting employees by stripping off his clothes and dancing to the music. While Jackass Forever doesn’t feature any big Party Boy moments, you do get a glimpse of Pontius in his famous thong during the end credits. We asked the Jackass star why the moment was cut, and he confirmed it’ll be featured in 4.5.

“All right. I’ll answer that. Well, because of the current time, the pandemic situation, it made doing stuff with the public super, super hard, and that’s what Party Boy completely depends on, but we did figure out a way to do it, but it’s in 4.5,” Pontius teased.

Jackass Forever sees the return of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy. Newcomers to the franchise include Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka. You can check out the film’s official synopsis below:

“Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever.”

Jackass Forever hits theaters on February 4th.