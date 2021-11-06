The Suicide Squad and Loki Stars Team Up for New Netflix Movie

The Harder They Fall is out on Netflix this weekend and two comic book movie standouts are in the cast. Audiences enjoyed Idris Elba’s turn in The Suicide Squad as Bloodsport. The entire Internet gasped when Jonathan Majors stepped out of that elevator in Loki. Now, they’re adversaries in the old west. Jeymes Samuel has quite the stylish picture on his hands with The Harder They Fall. It’s a who’s who list of popular actors of the moment. Netflix is basically the perfect avenue for a movie like this as people will be looking for something to watch at home this weekend with a ton of their faves in it. Western genre pictures have been slightly hard to come by in recent years, so an entry that looks as fresh as this one does will spur some conversation. Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely had the chance to speak about Westerns with the director. He just had a love for them from an early age and saw an opportunity.

“I love westerns, I don’t get them enough, so I really wanted to tell a story where I can use the camera to do stuff that they couldn’t do when John Ford was making westerns, that they couldn’t do when John Huston was operating and alive,” the director explained. “I really wanted to utilize drones and show a train robbery. I love bank robberies, train robberies, jailbreaks, but I wanted to show a jailbreak and the train robbery in the same scene, and tell that story utilizing split screen. I wanted to do all these things with my debut feature film and that’s what I got to do.”

Here’s Netflix’s description for The Harder They Fall:

“When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including ‘Treacherous’ Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

“Directed by Jeymes Samuel, written by Samuel and Boaz Yakin, produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Jeymes Samuel, and featuring a red hot soundtrack and a stunning all-star cast, including Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole with Regina King and Idris Elba revenge has never been served colder.”

