Netflix Secretly Adds One of the Best Thrillers of the Last Few Years

If you’re in the mood for some new thrills, and need a movie you might not have seen before, Netflix just added a movie you should add to your watchlist immediately. While Netflix adds TV shows and movies on a near daily basis, most of those additions are announced way ahead of time, in the streamer’s monthly newsletters. Every now and then that’s not the case, and Netflix adds a nice surprise without any fanfare.

There have been a couple of those surprises on Netflix recently, with the streamer adding acclaimed comedy Saturday Night over the weekend. Just a couple of days later, The Menu joined Netflix’s lineup in the U.S., and that’s a movie every thriller fan should check out.

The Menu, released in 2022, stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes. The film is directed by Mark Mylod, whose recent credits include episodes of Game of Thrones and Succession, aka some of the best and most thrilling shows in recent TV history.

It’s best to go into The Menu as blind as possible, so you won’t find much more information here. Let’s just keep things vague and say that it follows a young couple as they embark on what is supposed to be the best and most unique culinary experience on earth. What they end up getting is not at all what you expect. Maybe don’t watch it right after scarfing down a multi-course meal.

With The Menu now on Netflix, the streaming service has two of the best and most recent films starring Anya Taylor-Joy. Just before the new year, Netflix added Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga to its linep.

Coming to Netflix on February 1st

January has seen plenty of big additions to Netflix’s streaming roster and the arrivals are going to continue into next month. The lineup for February 1st is loaded with popular films ranging from family favorites to acclaimed Best Picture winners. Those titles include Parasite, Space Jam, Happy Feet, The Nice Guys, Miss Congeniality, Magic Mike XXL, and more. The streamer will also be adding every season of beloved ’90s sitcom Home Improvement.

Here’s the full list of Netflix’s February 1st additions:

Cult of Chucky

From Prada to Nada

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

Home Improvement: Seasons 1-8

It (2017)

Magic Mike XXL

Miss Congeniality

The Nice Guys

Parasite

Queen & Slim

Richie Rich

Space Jam (1996)

Spanglish

Two Weeks Notice

The Wedding Planner

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)