Netflix Releases First Trailer for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel

The teen romantic comedy got a full comeback in 2018 thanks to Netflix, as the streaming service delivered several movies in the genre that kept subscribers talking. However, none of these movies received as much attention as To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, the film adaptation of Jenny Han’s best-selling novel. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo starred in the movie and instantly became beloved names amongst rom-com fans, and now they’re back for a second go-round.

Almost immediately after To All the Boys was released on Netflix, the streaming service announced that a sequel was already in the works, and it will follow the story of Han’s follow-up to the novel, P.S. I Still Love You. Condor and Centineo will both return for the new movie, titled To All the Boys P.S. I Still Love You, where they’ll be joined by franchise newcomer Jordan Fisher. On Thursday morning, Netflix revealed the first trailer for the sequel, which you can watch in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sequel begins with Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship going as well as everyone had hoped, but the arrival of Fisher’s character changes all that. John Ambrose McLaren also had a letter from Lara Jean, just as Peter did, and his return could change things forever.

Check out Netflix’s full description of the sequel:

“It’s a new year and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) are no longer pretending to be a couple. They ARE a couple. And, as Lara Jean navigates a trove of official firsts with Peter — her first real kiss, her first real date, her first Valentine’s Day — she finds herself leaning more on Kitty and Margot (Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish), Chris (Madeleine Arthur), and an unexpected new confidant, Stormy (Holland Taylor), to help her manage the complex emotions that come with this new chapter of balancing a relationship and figuring out her authentic self. But when John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), another recipient of one of Lara Jean’s old love letters, enters her life again she must rely on herself more than ever as she’s confronted with her first real dilemma: Can a girl be in love with two boys at once?”

Are you looking forward to the To All the Boys sequel? What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments!

To All the Boys P.S. I Still Love You will be released on Netflix on February 12th.