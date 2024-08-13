Netflix’s Number One Movie Has a 6% on Rotten Tomatoes

Once again, The Emoji Movie is somehow finding fans. The Sony animated feature was released in theaters back in 2017 and rode a strange premise to some notoriously terrible reviews. The Emoji Movie, which somehow went on to gross over $270 million at the box office, holds a measly 6% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and just a 36% score from fans. The box office totals were surprising at the time, yet The Emoji Movie is once again getting attention with viewers, this time in the world of streaming.

The Emoji Movie recently made its way to Netflix where it quickly caught on with subscribers, similar to the way many other animated films have in recent years. Despite the awful reviews, the film has risen to the top of Netflix’s movie charts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tuesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Emoji Movie as the number one film on the entire service, beating out the likes of Jack Reacher, Saving Bikini Bottom, and Trolls Band Together.

You can check out the full rundown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. The Emoji Movie

“Every emoji in Textopolis displays just one emotion — except Gene. But he’s determined to get rid of his multiple expressions and become ‘normal.’”

2. Night School

“A high school dropout studying to pass his GED exam butts heads with his feisty night school teacher and a vindictive principal.”

3. Inside the Mind of a Dog

“The director of Inside the Mind of a Cat puts the lens on dogs in this Rob Lowe-narrated documentary that includes new discoveries in canine science.”

4. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Tom Cruise plays Jack Reacher and Gordon Alexander plays Cage Match Goon in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

“When he learns that his friend has been accused of murder, Jack Reacher suspects a vast conspiracy — and soon finds himself on the run alongside her.”

5. Trolls Band Together

“Four former pop idols must unite their voices to save their brother in the ‘funny and clever’ third installment of the megabit franchise (NY Times).”

6. Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

“In this lively animated comedy, underwater friends leave the ocean to go look for their missing town on dry land.”

7. Jack Reacher

Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher

“Police arrest a sniper who contacts ex-military investigator Reacher for help. But as he and the sniper’s lawyer dig into the case, a conspiracy unfolds.”

8. Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

“A curious boy learns the truth about his town when he goes looking for the Once-ler, a mysterious hermit who knows what happened to all of the trees.”

9. White Chicks

“In order to foil a kidnapping, two Black FBI agents disguise themselves as white women to impersonate the heiresses they’ve been assigned to protect.”

10. Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

“Dr. Seuss’ timeless classic comes alive in this colorful family comedy about a fun-loving feline who turns the lives of two bored kids upside down.”