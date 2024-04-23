Wednesday Season 2: Netflix Series Adds Westworld's Thandiwe Newton to Cast

The cast of Wednesday is getting even bigger in Season 2. The Netflix megahit series starring Jenna Ortega already had some big supporting names in Season 1, including Christina Ricci, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Fred Armisen. Heading into the sophomore season, Tim Burton's Addams Family series is beefing up the call sheet with a couple of other stars. News recently broke that Steve Buscemi was joining the cast for Season 2, and now the Netflix series has brought on Westworld star Thandiwe Newton.

According to a new report from Variety, Newton has joined the cast of Wednesday Season 2 in what they refer to as a starring role. Details about her character and role, however, are being kept quiet. After breaking records for Netflix with its first season, Wednesday is set to begin filming Season 2 in Ireland very soon. The new episodes aren't expected to arrive until 2025.

While Wednesday definitely leans heavily into the realms of comedy and teenage drama, the second season of the series looks to be diving more into the horror genre. At the 75th Annual Emmy Awards back in January, Ortega was asked about any changes coming to Wednesday in Season 2, and she talked about how the show is looking to explore more of its horror elements with the next round of episodes.

"We're definitely leaning into a little bit more horror," Ortega told E! on the red carpet of the awards gala. "It's really, really exciting because, all throughout the show, while Wednesday does need a little bit of an arc, she never really changes and that's the wonderful thing about her.

Ortega then went on to tease the scope of the sophomore outing, saying each episode had a grand scope. "There's really, really good one-liners and I think everything's bigger. It's a lot more action-packed. Each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice," the actor continued.

In addition to the upcoming second season, Wednesday also received a DVD and Blu-ray home video release back in March. Very few Netflix titles actually get a physical release, but Warner Bros. Television was able to push for Wednesday to have its own physical debut.