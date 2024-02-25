2023 Box Office Bomb Finding New Life on Netflix
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken has found fans on Netflix.
While DreamWorks Animation is known for its mega-successful film franchises (Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon), the storied studio actually delivered one of its biggest box office bombs in 2023. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken debuted to pretty solid reviews last summer, but it failed to catch on with an audience while it was in theaters. The ocean-set adventure managed to earn just $46 million in theaters, just a little over half of its $70 million production budget.
Ruby Gillman lost plenty of money in theaters, but the film is finding a new audience on Netflix. After its theatrical run ended, Ruby Gillman went to Peacock for its first streaming window. It was recently moved from Peacock to Netflix, where DreamWorks movies have found a lot of streaming success, and Ruby Gillman has done well against the competition.
After a couple of days in first place on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, Ruby Gillman has settled in the second position, just behind Tyler Perry's new thriller Mea Culpa.
You can check out a full breakdown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
