Critically Panned Thriller Soaring Through Netflix Top 10
Sometimes, there's no rhyme or reason as to which movies hit it big on Netflix. There have been quite a few films make a major splash on Netflix years after bombing at the box office, likely because the movies weren't marketed well upon their initial release or they star an actor that is popular amongst Netflix subscribers. Some of these movies are hidden gems, and their resurrection on Netflix helps fans finally discover something they might have been missing. Others, however, are just plain bad.
The Snowman, a 2017 thriller starring Michael Fassbender, likely belongs in the latter category. The film was a disaster at the box office, earning just $43 million, and was absolutely obliterated by critics. The Snowman has a mere 6% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Those scores usually don't go that low for major studio movies.
Nevertheless, The Snowman is making waves with audiences on Netflix six years after it was first released. Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Snowman as the second-most popular film on the entire service in the United States.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
"In the wake of King Edward's death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last."
2. The Snowman
"In snow-swept Norway, a damaged star detective follows a trail of dead bodies and sinister snowmen in search of a serial killer."
3. The Last Stand
"The sheriff of a sleepy border town finds his quiet life interrupted when a drug boss escapes FBI custody and flees straight toward his turf."
4. Chupa
"While visiting family in Mexico, a lonely boy befriends a mythical creature hiding on his grandfather's ranch and embarks on the adventure of a lifetime."
5. Matilda
"Cursed with a cruel school principal and parents, a little girl discovers her hidden powers -- which she uses to stand up to the bullies in her life."
6. Murder Mystery 2
"After starting their own detective agency, Nick and Audrey Spitz land a career-making case when their billionaire pal is kidnapped from his wedding."
7. The Lorax
"A curious boy learns the truth about his town when he goes looking for the Once-ler, a mysterious hermit who knows what happened to all of the trees."
8. Queens on the Run
"They might follow directions. But rules? Four best friends are in for an adventure when they decide to drive along the Caribbean, rebelling at every turn."
9. Inside Man
"A detective matches wits with a thief who's always one step ahead of the cops, and when a loose-cannon negotiator arrives, things spin out of control."
10. Shrek Forever After
"Shrek's world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona, and Puss in Boots help him make things right?"