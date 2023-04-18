Critically Panned Thriller Soaring Through Netflix Top 10

Sometimes, there's no rhyme or reason as to which movies hit it big on Netflix. There have been quite a few films make a major splash on Netflix years after bombing at the box office, likely because the movies weren't marketed well upon their initial release or they star an actor that is popular amongst Netflix subscribers. Some of these movies are hidden gems, and their resurrection on Netflix helps fans finally discover something they might have been missing. Others, however, are just plain bad.

The Snowman, a 2017 thriller starring Michael Fassbender, likely belongs in the latter category. The film was a disaster at the box office, earning just $43 million, and was absolutely obliterated by critics. The Snowman has a mere 6% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Those scores usually don't go that low for major studio movies.

Nevertheless, The Snowman is making waves with audiences on Netflix six years after it was first released. Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Snowman as the second-most popular film on the entire service in the United States.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!