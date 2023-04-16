Power Rangers: Once & Always Sets Global Release Times for Netflix

The Power Rangers franchise is gearing up for a special reunion of much of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast as part of a celebration for the 30th Anniversary for the Power Rangers series overall, and it has been revealed when fans around the world can expect to see Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always to hit Netflix in their regions! The Power Rangers 30th Anniversary reunion special is one of the most highly anticipated Power Rangers projects in some time because it will be bringing back some actors who haven't been a part of the franchise for quite a long time.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be making its full premiere with Netflix in just a few more days from the time of this writing, and Power Rangers is helping fans know when to tune in with a break down of the various times that the new special will be hitting Netflix in territories around the world. The full breakdown of premieres for the Power Rangers 30th Anniversary reunion special on Netflix on April 19th is as such:

Set your alarms, Ranger Nation. It’s almost Morphin Time! Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres globally on Netflix April 19! #PowerRangers30 pic.twitter.com/xh4HwRrIzP — POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) April 13, 2023

How to Watch MMPR: Once & Always

12AM – Los Angeles

2AM – Mexico City

3AM – New York

4AM – Sao Paolo

8AM – London

9AM – Paris

9AM – Cape Town

10AM – Nairobi

3PM – Manila

5PM – Sydney

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will be premiering with Netflix around the world at these various times on April 19th, and features a confirmed returning cast with the likes of David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Catherine Sutherland, Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley, Johnny Yong Bosch, Barbara Goodson, and Richard Horvitz, along with the new addition of Charlie Kersh as Trini Kwan's daughter Minh. As for what to expect from the story of the Power Rangers' 30th Anniversary special, Netflix and Hasbro tease Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always as such:

"In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

Are you going to tune into Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always as soon as it hits Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things Power Rangers, animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!