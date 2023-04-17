Love is late. Netflix users on Sunday tuned into the streamer's first-ever live reunion special, Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion, only to see error messages: "We're having trouble playing this title right now. Please try again later or select a different title" and "There's an issue with the livestream." Netflix's Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion was scheduled to stream globally from Los Angeles Sunday, April 16th, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, with co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey breaking down the season's most memorable and heartfelt moments as the pod squad shares which couples are still together after the "I dos" and "I don'ts."

"To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned," Netflix said in a statement published on Twitter. "We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

In response to the delay, representatives said the live reunion would only be shown live at the viewing party in Los Angeles, while the rest of the Love Is Blind hive would have to wait until later Sunday night to watch the not-live reunion on Netflix. Some users reported being able to access the livestream for a limited time.

After users experienced a delay of over an hour, Vanessa Lachey took to Instagram to explain that viewers trying to tune in live "broke the internet."

"We are ready to roll. We just gotta figure this out. We're getting everything to work," she said of the technical issues. "We are not asking any questions to anyone until we are streaming live into your living rooms, onto your phone, onto your tablet, whatever you're watching on. Don't turn the channel! Don't stream something else! Don't go to the bathroom. We're coming for you."

Netflix opened a poll for users to submit questions on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #LoveIsBlindLIVE that the Lacheys would ask live on air. That hashtag — as well as #LoveIsLate — trended on Twitter as subscribers tweeted their frustrations over the delay. The live Love Is Blind reunion is only Netflix's second-ever live-streamed global event after Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, which aired live in February at its scheduled time without issue. Like the comedy special, Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion will be available for streaming on Netflix following the supposed-to-be-live event.

The Love Is Blind season 4 reunion will be available to stream on Netflix later tonight.