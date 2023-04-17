Sweet Tooth Season 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

Ahead of the show's premiere next week, Netflix has released the official trailer for Sweet Tooth season 2! It's been about two years since the first season of Sweet Tooth made its debut on Netflix and the new episodes can't get here soon enough. Showing off the return of Christian Convery as the titular hybrid, the new trailer reveals even more of the other hybrids that he'll have to work with to stand against General Abbot and the Last Men. Joining Convery in the cast of Sweet Tooth is Nonso Anozie as Tommy Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Marlon Williams as Johnny, and James Brolin as the narrator. Check out the new trailer in the player above.

Here's the official synopsis for Sweet Tooth Season 2: "As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all."

In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, series showrunner Jim Mickle revealed that their lead actor growing up between seasons was always part of the plan for the show, telling us: "We had to deal with that a little bit because a year and a half between episode one and two for (Christian Convery). He aged quite a bit during then, but thankfully he stayed his sweet little Gus self. So, we don't know. It's hard to predict anything. I think that's one thing that we've learned from the beginning of all this is, you can't predict anything. So, we take it as it comes. Season one was amazing and we'd love to get to do more, if the world will have us."

Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.