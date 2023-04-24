Netflix Top 10: New Original Comedy Is an Instant Hit
Last month, Netflix released Murder Mystery 2 around the globe and it has been a big hit for the streamer in the weeks since. The service's original comedies have often performed well with subscribers, and it seems as though Netflix has yet another original comedy film poised to perform well. It's not putting up Murder Mystery 2 numbers just yet, the film is making itself known as one of the most popular on Netflix.
The new movie is called A Tourist's Guide to Love, the newest Netflix movie starring Rachel Leigh Cook. The film stars Cook as an American travel executive who has a life-changing experience in Vietnam, after getting to know a local tour guide.
A Tourist's Guide to Love was just released this past weekend, and it's already near the top of Netflix's daily rankings. Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features A Tourist's Guide to Love as the number two film on the entire service, behind only I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the newly released Whitney Houston biopic.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
"This complex portrait of the incomparable Whitney Houston follows the singer's stunning ascent from New Jersey choir girl to international superstar."
2. A Tourist's Guide to Love
"Work brings an American travel executive to Vietnam, where a free-spirited tour guide helps open her eyes to a beautifully adventurous way of life."
3. The Snowman
"In snow-swept Norway, a damaged star detective follows a trail of dead bodies and sinister snowmen in search of a serial killer."
4. The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
"In the wake of King Edward's death, Uhtred of Bebbanburg and his comrades adventure across a fractured kingdom in the hopes of uniting England at last."
5. The Lorax
"A curious boy learns the truth about his town when he goes looking for the Once-ler, a mysterious hermit who knows what happened to all of the trees."
6. Murder Mystery 2
"After starting their own detective agency, Nick and Audrey Spitz land a career-making case when their billionaire pal is kidnapped from his wedding."
7. Matilda
"Cursed with a cruel school principal and parents, a little girl discovers her hidden powers -- which she uses to stand up to the bullies in her life."
8. The Mustang
"A hardened criminal participates in a prison rehabilitation program with horses while trying to mend the relationship with his daughter."
9. Shrek Forever After
"Shrek's world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona, and Puss in Boots help him make things right?"
10. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."