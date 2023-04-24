Netflix Top 10: New Original Comedy Is an Instant Hit

Last month, Netflix released Murder Mystery 2 around the globe and it has been a big hit for the streamer in the weeks since. The service's original comedies have often performed well with subscribers, and it seems as though Netflix has yet another original comedy film poised to perform well. It's not putting up Murder Mystery 2 numbers just yet, the film is making itself known as one of the most popular on Netflix.

The new movie is called A Tourist's Guide to Love, the newest Netflix movie starring Rachel Leigh Cook. The film stars Cook as an American travel executive who has a life-changing experience in Vietnam, after getting to know a local tour guide.

A Tourist's Guide to Love was just released this past weekend, and it's already near the top of Netflix's daily rankings. Monday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features A Tourist's Guide to Love as the number two film on the entire service, behind only I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the newly released Whitney Houston biopic.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!