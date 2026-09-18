Marvel’s X-Men Reboot Changes the First Class in the Best Possible Way

Marvel Studios is continuing to build the cast for its X-Men reboot movie, set to release in 2028. It was recently announced that actor Asa Germann has been cast as mutant superhero Warren Worthington III/Angel in the film, after having initially auditioned for the role of Scott Summers/Cyclops that ultimately went to Kit Connor. Both Warren and Scott are members of the original 5-person team or “First Class” of X-Men from the comic book source material, as is Jean Grey, who will also appear in the film, with Sadie Sink reprising the role she first played in this summer’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Given this, many fans have speculated that the film will feature a complete version of that specific team, meaning that remaining members Henry “Hank” McCoy/Beast and Bobby Drake/Iceman could soon be cast.

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But even if the reboot does bring together the Original 5, they won’t be its only X-Men. During its San Diego Comic Con panel Marvel Studios announced that the characters Emma Frost/The White Queen, Ororo Munroe/Storm, and Rogue would appear in the film, played by Samara Weaving, Mara Boyd, and Inde Navarrette, respectively, in addition to Scott, Jean, X-Men founder Professor Charles Xavier (Christopher Abbott), and the villainous Mister Sinister (Adam Driver). While its possible that Emma and/or Rogue may be portrayed as antagonists rather than X-Men team members for part of the film as they are in their earliest comic book appearances, including the pair of them and Storm instead of (or in addition to) a comic accurate Original 5 is definitely a wise choice. Doing so allows the film to feature a wider variety of character personalities and perspectives on being a mutant than it could with only the Original 5.

The Original X-Men Team Lacks Variety

Although they established some key parts of the franchise mythology and the compelling premise of mutant heroes fighting to protect society even as it discriminated against them, the earliest X-Men comics, by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, were not as successful as some of the creators’ contemporary Marvel series like Spider-Man or The Fantastic Four. Some retrospective looks at the franchise have argued that this was partially because the cast consisting of white teenagers who lived in Xavier’s luxurious mansion conflicted with the attempts to address themes of prejudice. There are many reasons the franchise didn’t really find its footing until writer Chris Claremont’s legendary run on various mutant-related titles began in the 1970s but one of the most important is that many characters added to or created for the franchise around this time, including Storm, Wolverine, and many other future icons, better reflected real-world diversity.

Another of the key themes of the franchise is different mutants having very different relationships with and views on their individual superpowers. But this is another idea the earlier stories weren’t always the best at exploring. While Jean, Warren, Hank, and Bobby have struggled to control their powers in later runs, in the Original 5 era Scott was the only team member who consistently had trouble doing so, having to constantly wear either his ruby quartz visor or sunglasses to contain the powerful beams of force constantly streaming from his eyes. Even Hank and Warren were usually able to hide their physical mutations (Warren’s wings and Hank’s abnormally large feet) and pass for human at this point, though both would later undergo more drastic transformations.

The X-Men Reboot Can Explore Different Mutant Perspectives

Stronger comic book stories have explored the conflicting emotions of mutants like Scott and Rogue, who while proud to be part of the mutant community, often simultaneously feel isolated because of the physical danger their powers pose to those around them. Including both those characters in the reboot, rather than just one or the another, may help explore these ideas more effectively. Spider-Man: Brand New Day showed Jean enduring persecution and abuse from the U.S. government’s Department of Damage Control when they tried to weaponize her telepathy (after already killing her sister during the same process.) This led her to view her powers as a source of loneliness and become mistrustful of human society and while Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) kindness helped her make progress in overcoming some of these feelings they could still give her common ground with Scott and/or Rogue, particularly if the X-Men film explores Sinister’s history of performing similarly abusive experiments on Scott.

Other members of the film’s ensemble sometimes have had drastically different experiences because of their abilities, however. In addition to the simple, practical advantages and pleasures they offer, Storm’s powers of flight and weather manipulation led her to be worshipped as a goddess during her early adulthood in Kenya. While this makes her willingness to leave home to combat anti-mutant prejudice in America and elsewhere as an X-Man even more admirable, it can also create friction with mutants who have endured that prejudice more consistently. Warren’s angelic appearance has sometimes led him to be similarly deified but the opposite has also been true, with religiously motivated bigots having instead singled him out as an especially plain example of the supposedly “unholy” nature of mutants. Like Sink’s Jean, Emma is known for being much less hesitant to aggressively use her telepathy than Charles usually is. However, early in her history Emma often did so for much less sympathetic reasons, reading and controlling minds to gain material wealth and status as a member of the criminal Hellfire Club, while keeping her identity as a mutant concealed from the public.

While the MCU won’t be able to address all the complicated nuances of mutant life in one film, the cast of characters confirmed so far is an encouraging sign that the X-Men won’t be portrayed as a straightforward superhero team.