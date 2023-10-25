Trolls Returns to Netflix Top 10 Ahead of Trolls: Band Together Release

The DreamWorks Trolls franchise is getting the band back together — literally. The new film, Trolls Band Together hits theaters next month and features the highly publicized reunion of *NSYNC. Justin Timberlake has been one of the Trolls franchise stars, and he’ll be joined in the new film by all of his bandmates. While Trolls Band Together doesn’t hit theaters until November 17th, movie fans are already getting excited for the threequel and revisiting the original.

The first Trolls movie, starring Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, was released in theaters back in 2016 and was successful enough to launch a massive franchise. It has been on Netflix for a bit, but this week found its way back onto the list of the streaming service’s biggest films.

Tuesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Trolls in the ninth position. It’s surprising to see Trolls hop onto the list right now, considering it’s not a brand new addition. But DreamWorks movies have often found sustained success on Netflix, and the upcoming release of Trolls Band Together likely has something to do with the added attention.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. No Hard Feelings

“A bartender who’s down on her luck takes an unusual challenge when a wealthy couple hires her to romance their socially awkward son.”

2. Old Dads

“A cranky middle-aged dad and his two best friends find themselves out of step in a changing world of millennial CEOs and powerful preschool principals.”

3. Long Shot

“Reunited from childhood, a headstrong presidential candidate hires an opinionated speechwriter who challenges her political strategies… and heart.”

4. The Devil on Trial

“Using reenactments and home videos, this dark documentary investigates the apparent possession of a young boy — and the brutal murder that followed.”

5. Hotel Transylvania 2

“After Mavis weds Jonathan and baby Dennis arrives, Dracula looks for proof that his grandson is a vampire and needs to remain in Transylvania.”

6. Tammy

“Pushed to the limit after losing her job and discovering her husband’s been cheating on her, Tammy agrees to flee town with her grandmother.”

7. Reptile

“A hardened detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he digs for the truth behind the brutal murder of a young real estate agent.”

8. Casper

“Friendly ghost Casper really wants a pal, but he always seems to scare people away from his mansion — until a therapist and his teen daughter move in.”

9. Trolls

“When their fellow Trolls are captured by hungry Bergens, upbeat Princess Poppy and her grouchy pal Branch embrace on the adventure of a lifetime.”

10. The Boss Baby

“A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they’re not around.”