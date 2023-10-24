Bodies only made its debut on Netflix this past weekend, but it has already become something of a surprise hit. The series, which is based on the DC Vertigo series of the same name, presents viewers with a murder mystery set across decades of time, as patterns begin to emerge for different investigators. The twisty nature of the show’s narrative has helped it skyrocket to the top of Netflix’s viewership charts, and has led some to wonder if a second season might be in the cards. In a new interview with Hello!, Bodies writer Paul Tomalin indicated that, for now, the show is not planning to return for Season 2. As Tomalin put it, he would rather the show leave audiences with a satisfying ending, as opposed to getting stuck in a limbo while waiting for a new season.

“We went to Netflix like ‘this is one series, this is a one and done, we wanna close this off’ because I think when you have such an amazing concept up front, you [expletive] your audience off if you don’t solve it,” Tomalin explained. “As the viewer, I hate it when you get this amazing thing, and at the end it’s like, ‘duh, duh, duh,’ and you’re like ‘right so I’ve got to wait a year and a half’. I think it’s a duty to an audience with something that’s this propulsive as a story concept to end it and solve it. So, we really wanted you to feel that you’d seen the red curtain at the end. That being said, when you see the back end, there’s certainly a dot dot dot. But the premise that the show sets comes to an end. And it was a privilege to be like, well, if it doesn’t get a second season, then this is the meal, there’s the dessert, there’s the coffee. It’s the whole thing. Closure.”

What Is Bodies About?

In Bodies, four detectives, living in four different eras, find the body of the same murder victim in London’s Whitechapel. They soon come to realize their investigations have them central to a mysterious conspiracy spanning over a 150 years.

The cast of the Bodies series includes Shira Haas as DC Maplewood, Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Whiteman, Kyle Soller as DI Hillinghead, and Amaka Okafor as DS Hasan. Paul Tomalin is the series creator and showrunner.

What Is Bodies Based On?

Bodies was originally written by Si Spencer, with artists who include Dean Ormston, Tula Lotay, Meghan Hetrick, and Phil Winslade. Bodies began to be published by DC’s Vertigo imprint in 2014.

“The concept of Si’s novel is what sold everyone, it’s brilliant,” Tomalin revealed in a separate interview with Cosmopolitan UK. “I didn’t know him well, but he knew it was brilliant, too. There was never any thought to change the characters because they were so well thought out, so we really broke our backs to make sure we kept that. There was some stuff that we couldn’t do, but we tried so hard to stick to the themes and even it was truly mad, we did our best to figure out how to work it in. We’d often go back to the graphic novel as our road map when we got lost in filming, too.”

