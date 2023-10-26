The Crown: Season 6 Part 1 Trailer Released by Netflix

The Crown is returning to Netflix in November for its sixth and final season. The Crown's previous season saw Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) taking over as Queen Elizabeth II, Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) as the new Princess Diana, Dominic West (The Wire) as Prince Charles, and Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as Prince Philip. The show is continuing its tradition of having the cast back for a second season, and a new trailer for the first half of the final episodes teases Princess Diana's tragic death, which occurred in 1997.

"The final chapter begins November 16th. Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign. Seasons 1-5 now streaming, only on Netflix," the streaming site shared on YouTube. You can view the trailer below:

How Will The Crown Handle Princess Diana's Death?

"The show might be big and noisy, but we're not," producer Susan Mackie previously said of how The Crown will handle Princess Diana's death. "We're thoughtful people and we're sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it. The audience will judge it in the end, but I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated. Elizabeth Debicki is an extraordinary actress and she was so thoughtful and considerate. She loved Diana. There's a huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that's evident."

The Crown's final season will also include the wedding of Prince Charles to Camilla Parker-Bowles and the start of Prince William's relationship with Kate Middleton.

Did The Queen Watch The Crown?

Last year, Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip during The Crown's first two seasons, was interviewed by Today and revealed he believes Queen Elizabeth watched The Crown before her death.

"I heard the queen had watched it," Smith revealed. "And she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night, apparently." He added, "I know that Philip definitely didn't. A friend of mine sat next to him at a dinner once, and he asked him ... My friend couldn't resist. By the end of the meal, he was like, 'Philip, I have to ask. Have you watched The Crown?' And [he] apparently turned 'round to him and went, 'Don't be ridiculous.'"

Smith also had a fun interaction with Prince Harry when playing Prince Philip. "He walked up to me, and he went, 'Grandad,'" Smith shared. "He'd watched the show!" Smith said he "can't claim to know if he watches it currently," but Prince Harry had "watched a bit of it then." In 2019, the third season of The Crown jumped ahead in time, and Smith was replaced by Game of Thrones alum Tobias Menzies.

The Crown returns to Netflix on November 16th.