Netflix Users Are Loving a Surprising Horror Movie

Another month of new movies arriving on Netflix and another month of a surprising film dominating the streaming charts. This month’s movie that’s surprisingly making waves is Annabelle: Creation, the second solo movie for The Conjuring Universe’s evil doll. As of this writing the film was the #3 movie on Netflix yesterday and has climbed to the #2 position. It’s a little unclear how this movie became what movie fans decided they wanted to watch with ferocity on the streaming service, but the numbers don’t lie, this five year old horror prequel is one of the most popular movies on Netflix right now.

The Conjuring Universe is a tricky one. What started out as the flagship movie directed by James wan has generated a series of spinoffs that have become franchises in their own right, in particular the Annabelle movies. After appearing in the first Conjuring movie the evil doll, based on an actual reportedly evil doll but with a more terrifying visage, Annabelle’s first solo movie was rushed out and took a critical drubbing but brought in some money, leading to the follow-up, Annabelle: Creation. The 2017 prequel, which is one of the most popular movies on Netflix right now, made way for 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home.

Films fans may recall that the movie was directed by David F. Sandberg, who would use the success from the film to land the job directing the Shazam! movies for the studio. Sandberg’s time in the franchise seemingly ended with “Creation,” but he did manage to sneak the doll into his DC Comics adaptation as an Easter egg.

Here’s what people are saying about Annabelle: Creation being on Netflix:

Annabelle Creation is on Netflix. Ya’ll, movies don’t typically scare me but I slept with my light on for three nights after seeing this movie in theaters. It’s the best of the whole Conjuring universe. pic.twitter.com/WGePQjUORK — Gelly Bean (@funangela) January 21, 2022

Ah yes Annabelle: Creation is on Netflix. I will be living my best life today with a giant carton of Goldfish. — 🇸🇩🍉screams into the void✨ (@ashes_to_the_) January 22, 2022

annabelle creation is so scary why — 𝚇𝚡_𝚍𝚛𝚊𝚟𝚎𝚗_𝚡𝚇 (@cIown_freak) January 22, 2022

Saw that the Annabelle: Creation movie is on Netflix so that’s my relax movie for tonight 😌 — Wisconsin Sass (@WisconsinSass) January 21, 2022

new comfort movie unlocked☺️ they added annabelle creation on netflix — elias (@_03liass_) January 21, 2022

The best one