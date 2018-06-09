‘Shazam!’ Director Confirms Horror Movie Easter Egg in DC Film

Before Shazam! director David F. Sandberg was known for his work in horror films. Now, it sounds like the DC film will have Easter eggs from that previous work — including Annabelle: Creation.

Sandberg, who frequently interacts with and updates fans about his work on social media, recently responded to a fan who wondered if they would ever see an Annabelle and Shazam! crossover. Sandberg replied on Twitter that while there isn’t an Annabelle/Shazam! crossover per se, there are Easter eggs and a little something more.

On an Easter egg level, yes. Also a character from Lights Out is in Shazam so you could argue they take place in the same universe. https://t.co/oH1tCNESqe — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) June 9, 2018

“On an Easter egg level, yes. Also, a character from Lights Out is in Shazam so you could argue they take place in the same universe,” Sandberg wrote.

The tease of an Annabelle Easter egg is certainly going to have fans watching Shazam! carefully to try to find it, but it’s the reveal of the Lights Out character appearance that is especially interesting. For those not familiar, Lights Out is a 2016 supernatural horror film which sees a young woman and her brother tormented by a ghost with a curious tie to the family.) The film, which was developed from Sandberg’s 2013 short film of the same name, also featured his wife Lotta Losten.

With Sandberg confirming that a character from Lights Out will appear in Shazam!, it may provide a clue as to Losten’s role in the superhero flick. Earlier this year Losten posted on social media that she had joined the cast of Shazam! in an undisclosed role. At the time it was impossible to guess what role she had been cast in, but with Sandberg revealing that a Lights Out character would appear in Shazam! it’s possible that Losten will be reprising her role as Esther, a textile factor employee who first notices the ghost in Lights Out.

As for Annabelle Easter eggs, it’s anyone’s guess how Sandberg will incorporate them. Not a lot is known about the plot of Shazam!, though star Zachary Levi has described it as “Superman meets Big” and Sandberg recently confirmed that the film would take place in the winter time.

The film is set to follow Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a young boy who can transform into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi) after shouting the magic word “Shazam!”. In addition to Asher and Levi, Shazam! will include Grace Fulton as Mary Marvel, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, and Mark Strong as Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

Shazam! will open in theaters on April 5, 2019.

What do you think the Annabelle Easter egg will be? Which Lights Out character do you think will appear?