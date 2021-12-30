Netflix’s Don’t Look Up Draws Comparisons to Dr. Strangelove

Adam McKay’s latest film, Don’t Look Up, is now streaming on Netflix with the satirical science fiction film winning over audiences. The film has also been getting a lot of attention on social media as well where audiences have been comparing the Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio starring film to another satirical black comedy film, 1964’s Dr. Strangelove.

In Don’t Look Up, astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) discover a comet on a collision course with Earth. However, when they attempt to warn people about the impending end of the world, the pair find that society as well as those in power are largely indifferent to the inconvenient disaster they face. With the film a satire of government and media indifference to the climate crisis, many viewers began making comparisons between Don’t Look Up and Dr. Strangelove, with the latter film being a satire about Cold War fears of a nuclear conflict between the Soviet Union and the United States.

However, while both films are satire, viewers are divided on whether Don’t Look Up is a modern-day Dr. Strangelove or if the comparisons are entirely out of line. Others see aspects of Dr. Strangelove in Don’t Look Up. It’s proving to be an interesting little pocket of discourse, so we’ve gathered up some of our favorite tweets in the discussion below. Read on to see what people are saying about Don’t Look Up and how it compares — or doesn’t — to Dr. Strangelove.

Don’t Look Up is now streaming on Netflix.

Truly reminded them of Dr. Strangelove

I just watched Don't Look Up! Some of it was funny..the not too subtle parodies of the Trump White House were spot on. But most of it was just scarily omniscient. It truly reminded me of Dr. Strangelove. — trielly (@trielly929661) December 29, 2021

More like Mars Attacks

DON'T LOOK UP was good, a MARS ATTACKS! riff–complete with sexy scientists, TV bimbos, and silly governmental bickering facing a threat from space–that mistakes itself more for DR. STRANGELOVE and NETWORK. Despite that, it's decent; I just don't know who it's for in the end. pic.twitter.com/YBXkbZSX4X — Napoleon Bonerfart (@andrewmcraedude) December 26, 2021

Hate to compare

Cant find a negative review on this one but quite understandable considering the times we live in. Yet I hate to compare it with Dr strangelove. Missed such satire take on ELE or cleverer way to tell a story. Expected more but well its only netflix.



#DontLookUp pic.twitter.com/rpDXjCMMbe — Arjun (@arjunbkool) December 25, 2021

No

I just saw someone say don't look up is the Dr strangelove of our times and…..no,no,no,no I'm not even..no. I mean from a film making angle alone without the satire and message it doesn't even come close! Just.. I can't pic.twitter.com/jZj3LFGJ2z — Maniac Mike (@mainawamaina707) December 29, 2021

Please stop

please stop comparing that film to dr. strangelove. how dare you ALL. — barry pierce (@BarryPierce) December 27, 2021

“Brilliant satire”

Just saw it. Brilliant satire on the same level as Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove. But instead of being about the cold war & the insanity of world destruction by nuclear weapons, DLU is about the insanity of not listening to scientists when faced with comets, global warming or viruses — Regan (@regandarcy) December 25, 2021

“Holding up a mirror”