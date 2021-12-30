Netflix’s Don’t Look Up Draws Comparisons to Dr. Strangelove

Adam McKay’s latest film, Don’t Look Up, is now streaming on Netflix with the satirical science fiction film winning over audiences. The film has also been getting a lot of attention on social media as well where audiences have been comparing the Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio starring film to another satirical black comedy film, 1964’s Dr. Strangelove.
In Don’t Look Up, astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) discover a comet on a collision course with Earth. However, when they attempt to warn people about the impending end of the world, the pair find that society as well as those in power are largely indifferent to the inconvenient disaster they face. With the film a satire of government and media indifference to the climate crisis, many viewers began making comparisons between Don’t Look Up and Dr. Strangelove, with the latter film being a satire about Cold War fears of a nuclear conflict between the Soviet Union and the United States.
However, while both films are satire, viewers are divided on whether Don’t Look Up is a modern-day Dr. Strangelove or if the comparisons are entirely out of line. Others see aspects of Dr. Strangelove in Don’t Look Up. It’s proving to be an interesting little pocket of discourse, so we’ve gathered up some of our favorite tweets in the discussion below. Read on to see what people are saying about Don’t Look Up and how it compares — or doesn’t — to Dr. Strangelove.
