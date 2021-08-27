✖

He's All That, a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 hit comedy She's All That, starring TikTok's Addison Rae, hit Netflix today and it's not being met with kind reviews from critics or audiences. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 25% critics score and a 21% audience score. The movie sees Rae as an influencer character providing a make-over for Tanner Buchanan's Cameron, and it also features She's All That stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard, but not as their original characters. You can check out some of the harsh reviews below:

"From the shaky camerawork to the instantly dated social media jokes to the painfully unfunny attempts at slapstick, He's All That, is an across-the-board misfire that not even a makeover from Padgett could save," Lauren Coates (AwardsWatch) detailed.

"In the end, He's All That is not all that - not even a little bit of that," Sonia Rao (Washington Post) quipped.

"The film's greatest achievement may be to point younger viewers back toward the 1999 original which, despite some dated gender politics, remains a funny and often scathing satire of MTV-era teens on the border between Gen X and Gen Y," Ryan Lattanzio (IndieWire) wrote.

However, there were a couple of reviewers who seemed to enjoy the movie:

"A sweet little end of summer sorbet with appealing young performers and a script that refreshes the original without overdoing it," Nell Minow (RogerEbert.com) shared.

"Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan are magnetic leads in this reboot that pays homage to the first film, but fully stands on its own," Matt Fowler (IGN Movies) added.

You can check out Netflix's official description for He's All That here: "In this reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That, teen social media influencer Padgett’s humiliating on-camera breakup goes viral, leading her to make a risky bet to save her reputation: She swears she can turn scruffy antisocial Cameron into prom king material. But things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL." In a previous statement on the film, Cooke said, "I’m thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces! This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy."

Original She's All That screenwriter R. Lee Fleming Jr. returned to pen the script with original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay also on board. The film was directed by Mark Waters, best known for helming Lindsay Lohan vehicles Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. The cast also includes Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Andrew Matarazzo, Vanessa Dubasso, Myra Malloy, Annie Jacob, Brian Torres, Romel De Silva, Dominic Goodman, Ryan Hollis, and Tiffany Simon.

He's All That is now streaming on Netflix.