Netflix Reveals First Trailer for She's All That Reboot

Fresh off their acquisition of the new film, Netflix has released the first trailer for He's All That, a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 hit comedy She's All That. Tiktok sensation Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan star in the film as the young couple, Rae's influencer character providing the make-over for Buchanan's Cameron this time around. Both Rachael Leigh Cook and Matthew Lillard will reprise their roles from the 1999 movie, with the former starring as the mother of Addison Rae's character. Check out the He's All That trailer below and look for the film to be released on Netflix globally on Friday, August 27th.

Netflix's official description for the movie reads: "In this reimagining of 1999’s She’s All That, teen social media influencer Padgett’s humiliating on-camera breakup goes viral, leading her to make a risky bet to save her reputation: She swears she can turn scruffy antisocial Cameron into prom king material. But things get complicated when she finds herself falling for him IRL." In a previous statement on the film, Cooke said: “I’m thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces! This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy."

Joining Rae and Buchanan in the film's cast are Madison Pettis (Disney's Lab Rats), Peyton Meyer (Girl Meets World), Isabella Crovetti (The Neighbors), Annie Jacob (Motherland: Fort Salem), and Myra Molloy (The Bold Type). Freddie Prinze Jr.'s name is absent from the official cast list, though a mention of his character, Zack Siler, seems all but a given at some point in the feature.

HE'S ALL THAT, starring Tanner Buchanan and Addison Rae and directed by Mark Waters, is only on Netflix on August 27.

Behind the camera will be screenwriter R. Lee Fleming Jr. who returned to pen the script with original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay also returning. Director Mark Waters, best known for helming Lindsay Lohan vehicles Freaky Friday and Mean Girls, directed the film.

She's All That was released in 1999 and was a modern-day version of George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion and the 1964 film My Fair Lady. The movie became a beloved teen comedy classic and was the inspiration of the central plot in Not Another Teen Movie, which made fun of the fact that all it took to make Cook attractive was to remove her glasses and ponytail.