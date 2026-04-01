Netflix’s Hit Survival Thriller Sequel Gets the Perfect Summer Release Date

It’s not exactly easy to create a new concept for a thriller these days, though every now and then a concept sneaks up on you and delivers something truly unique. That was certainly the case four years ago with a survival thriller that did well in theaters and then hit it big once again on Netflix, and now that project is finally getting a sequel this summer.

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In 2022, Lionsgate introduced viewers to a survival thriller titled Fall, which followed two best friends who climb a TV tower in the desert before it’s demolished, but it quickly turns into a harrowing nightmare scenario. The film did well at the box office and then reached a whole new audience with Netflix, and now it is finally a sequel in Fall 2. The project will feature a new cast and premise, and it will release on August 7, 2026 (via ).

What Do We Know About Fall 2?

While the first film focused on two best friends named Becky and Shiloh, Fall 2 is set to feature a brand new cast of characters, but the main themes of dealing with a dangerous situation and attempting to process past traumas are present once more.

Fall 2 will star Harriet Slater, Arsema Thomas, Peter and Michael Spierig, and Tom Brittney, and the story will focus on two friends as they attempt to make it across a dangerous bridge in Thailand. The reason for the journey is tied to dealing with their grief, but a sudden rockslide turns that journey from one of processing trauma to a desperate fight for survival.

The first Fall was only made for $3 million, and it would end up bringing in over $21 million at the box office. A sequel got the green light from the studio, but then things got even better for the film, as it became a huge hit on Netflix. It’s not known why it took four years for the sequel to finally hit the big screen, but thankfully, fans only have to wait a few more months to see that sequel become a reality.

Fall 2 lands in theaters on August 7, 2026. The first Fall is now streaming on Netflix.

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