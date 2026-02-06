Netflix’s Best New Series Just Got Renewed

Netflix has had a number of strong showings for some of its newer projects, though many of them are mini-series or documentary-style shows. There is one ongoing series that made its debut a few years ago, however, that has gone somewhat under the radar, and yet it is easily Netflix’s best new original series, and now the series has thankfully been renewed.

Over the past two seasons, Mike Schur and Ted Danson’s series A Man on the Inside has captivated fans with its mix of humor and rich character-grounded storytelling that’s wrapped up in a classic mystery shell. Now Netflix has ensured the series will continue, as its renewed A Man on the Inside for a third season, and it couldn’t be more well deserved.

A Man on the Inside Is Netflix’s Best and Most Underrated New Series

Despite having Schur and Danson involved, A Man on the Inside has still somewhat gone under the radar as far as mainstream attention. Thankfully, that hasn’t kept the show from getting its flowers from critics and audiences, and Netflix seems to have recognized that with a relatively quick renewal after season 2’s drop last year.

On Rotten Tomatoes, season 1 of A Man on the Inside has a stellar 96% critics rating along with an equally excellent 90% audience score. While season 2 didn’t rate quite as highly as season 1, it still has an excellent 92% critics rating, though it did dip in its audience score with a 68%. Even with that lower audience score, the season was another standout showcase for Danson’s Charles Nieuwendyk, and the ending wrapped up in a satisfying and heartfelt way.

Across both seasons, the show has explored so many relatable elements with a fun espionage spin, and the humor and delightful banter never fail to deliver. Even with the lighthearted tone, there are weighted elements at the core of Charles’ journey, especially in season 1, as he navigates retirement while also coming to terms with and processing his grief after the loss of his wife.

Through his exchanges with his daughter, his handler, and the friends he meets through his investigations, Charles learns how to cope, but moreso how to truly live in this current era of his life, and seeing him embrace new challenges and make the lives of those around him, even people he’s investigating, that much better is a fundamental part of the show’s enduring charm.

Season 3 will follow suit and build right off the foundations of season 2, which introduced a relationship with the music teacher Mona (who was played by Danson’s real-life wife Mary Steenburgen). They ended up parting on good terms, but the ripple effects of the decision Charles had to make at the end of the season will have an impact on where he starts out in season 3. With the way the show has delivered so far, season 3 can’t get here soon enough.

Seasons 1 and 2 of A Man on the Inside are now streaming on Netflix.

