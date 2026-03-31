Netflix’s New #1 Is A Must-Watch For Thriller Fans (And You’ll Never Guess Its Ending)

While Netflix has plenty of great thriller shows available for genre aficionados, there is a reason that one particular new series jumped straight to number one over the weekend. In recent years, every streaming service has tried to cash in on the popularity of the psychological thriller genre. From Prime Video’s 56 Days to Netflix’s That Night, streaming services are continuously pumping out twisty thrillers that blend mystery, horror, and psychological drama tropes in their unpredictable stories.

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Thus, the arrival of Netflix’s Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen may seem like no big deal. However, the psychological thriller instantly hit number one upon its release, and its impressive critical rating of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes proves that Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’s success isn’t a mere flash in the pan. This clever thriller follows Camilla Morrone’s Rachel in the days before her wedding to Nicky, an intimate event that is set to take place at a remote, snowy vacation cabin owned by Nicky’s family.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen Is An Unpredictable New Psychological Thriller

From its opening moments onward, Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’s eight-episode story is utterly impossible to predict. The show’s first episode feels like a straightforward psychological horror movie, borrowing from the likes of 2021’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things with its trippy, terrifying road trip from Hell. However, when Rachel and Nicky finally arrive at their destination, things get even stranger by, paradoxically, calming down a little.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’s creator Haley Z. Boston admitted that the show’s tone was a tricky one to get right since its first two episodes are packed with jump scares, but the series then mellows out. This proves true as the middle episodes of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen are more of a dark family drama with elements of pitch-black comedy than an outright horror.

Like many of the best psychological thriller shows, Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’s story constantly wrong-foots viewers. When it seems like all the hallucinatory, supernatural creepiness is in Rachel’s head, the show confirms that she’s not losing her mind and some of it is real. Then, once viewers are certain that Rachel really is in danger and that she needs to get out, fast, the show flips again and reveals some benign explanation behind its latest scare.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen’s Ending Is A Killer Twist

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen is Netflix’s darkest thriller in a long time, to the point that the series is almost an outright horror show, but not quite. As its title cheekily implies, Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen constantly promises an explanation for all the show’s mounting dread, only to end up making its murky story all the more confusing and misleading with each episode.

Of course, all of this cleverness would be worth nothing if Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen didn’t pull off a perfect twist ending. Luckily, the show, from the executive producers of Stranger Things, ends with a twist that feels equal parts shocking and inevitable. It can be tough to nail the landing after such a strong setup, but Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen sees Netflix’s latest thriller tie up its terrifying tale perfectly.