Netflix’s Newly-Added Thriller Praised by Hideo Kojima is a Hit with 2.8m Views

There is a thriller that is a massive hit on Netflix right now, and no less than Hideo Kojima has praised its greatness. Netflix is a perfect streaming home for people who want to see movies from all over the world, and this includes dramas, horror movies, sci-fi, and even some great crime thrillers that rival anything made in the United States. This is also a great chance to discover something new, and when someone like Hideo Kojima recommends something, people take notice. One of Kojima’s favorite movies from last year has hit Netflix and fans are loving every second of it.

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According to Netflix, Suzuki=Bakudan raced into the top 10 of the most-watched non-English movies on the streaming service, with an impressive 2.8 million views in its first week alone.

What Everyone Is Saying About Suzuki=Bakudan

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros Japan

Suzuki=Bakudan tells the story of an unemployed middle aged man named Tagosaku Suzuki (Jiro Sato) who is being interrogated for suspicion of assault. However, when he claims he has psychic abilities and has predicted a bomb will soon explode in Tokyo, and when it happens, the police have to figure out what is going on as he predicts more explosions will occur over the next three hour. The movie is based on Katsuhiro Go’s novel of the same name. Released on October 31, 2025, Hideo Kojima named it one of his favorite movies of last year.

Suzuki=Bakudan wasn’t an easy movie to watch last year, according to many on Reddit, but now that it is on Netflix, more people are getting a chance to catch up on what Hideo Kojima loved so much about it. One of the best reviews came on Letterboxd, where one reviewer wrote, “Suzuki=Bakudan was a fun and extremely entertaining watch. If they’d managed to land the ending with a tad more subtlety, we could’ve had Japan’s answer to David Fincher’s Seven.”

Another Letterboxd review also compared the movie favorably to Se7en. “The real knockout here is Jiro Sato. What a performance. If Se7en had Kevin Spacey playing things cold, controlled, and terrifyingly restrained, Suzuki=Bakudan goes in the opposite direction. Sato’s criminal is unhinged from the start,” they wrote. “Provocative, theatrical, constantly testing the interrogators’ patience and moral limits. He’s not waiting for a grand reveal; he is the chaos, right there in your face the entire time.”

There was even a post on X that claimed that Suzuki=Bakudan should have been up for Best Picture, writing, “Bakudan was robbed of Best Picture — a masterclass in psychological tension. One of the best films I’ve watched this year.”

Review: Bakudan was robbed of Best Picture — a masterclass in psychological tension. One of the best films I've watched this year.https://t.co/7qxG37UVbi — copieconformes (@copieconformes) April 7, 2026

Finally, another X post praised the movie and even mentioned how it brought back memories of the book it weas based on in a positive manner. “I had read the original novel when it was first published, but since it was already like three years ago, I’d forgotten the details,” they wrote. “So, I enjoyed it while recalling bits and pieces. As an entertainment film, it’s first-class. It was fun.”

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