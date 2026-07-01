Original Supergirl Star Helen Slater Praises DCU’s Milly Alcock, “We Want Reinterpretations”

Supergirl entered the year as one of the more exciting studio tentpoles, the next installment of the burgeoning DC Universe that drew from critically acclaimed source material. Arriving about a year after James Gunn’s Superman got the DCU off on the right foot, the hope was that Supergirl, with its punk-rock-infused energy, could keep the forward momentum going. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Receiving mixed reviews, Supergirl bombed at the box office in its opening weekend and is set to lose DC a substantial amount of money. Things are looking bad for the film, but it’s managed to secure its fair share of fans (as the Rotten Tomatoes audience score indicates) — including the original live-action cinematic Supergirl herself.

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Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Helen Slater, who portrayed Kara Zor-El in 1984’s Supergirl, shared her thoughts on the new film and Milly Alcock’s performance. “I loved the new Supergirl film,” she said. “I thought Milly Alcock was astonishing — fierce, strong and great comic timing!”

Slater went on to emphasize the importance of providing fresh takes of classic characters for the audience to enjoy. “My understanding is that these myths should be changing,” she said. “We want reinterpretations. That keeps it alive and keeps it going. It echoes what’s happening in the culture right now. It’s fun that it evolves and keeps developing.”

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