Netflix’s Sequel Movie to 10/10 TV Show Is Officially a Streaming Hit With 25 Million Views

For six seasons, Peaky Blinders was one of the best crime dramas on television, impressing people with its compelling storytelling, captivating performances, and immersive production design. While the show seemingly got the fitting conclusion it deserved back in 2022, there was more story to be told. Rather than get the band back together for another season, the decision was made to wrap things up (or, at least Tommy Shelby’s arc) with a feature film called Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. After a limited run in theaters, the movie debuted on Netflix earlier this month, quickly making a splash with viewers.

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For the week of March 16th – March 22nd, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man was the No. 1 movie on Netflix globally. During that time, it accumulated 25.3 million views and was watched for a total of 48.1 million hours, easily putting it ahead of second-placed War Machine.

Why Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Is a Hit for Netflix

What’s most impressive about the streaming performance of Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is that it was only added to Netflix on March 20th. This means it racked up all of its aforementioned views in just a few days, highlighting how big of an event its release was for Netflix subscribers. Just about everything else on the streamer had a four day head start for the week, and Peaky Blinders outpaced them all. It wouldn’t be surprising to see it stick around Netflix’s top 10 for at least the next few weeks as more people get a chance to watch it. War Machine enjoyed its third week in Netflix’s top 10, illustrating that the streamer’s originals can have staying power.

The success of The Immortal Man is a testament to the enduring popularity of Peaky Blinders, which actually got its start back in 2013 but attracted an even larger fan base once Netflix secured the distribution rights in the early 2020s. Considering the series’ widespread appeal, there was much interest in seeing The Immortal Man as quickly as possible. The fact that it serves as a concluding chapter only added to the anticipation, making the film’s release seem like an event. Plus, several of the actors involved with The Immortal Man have earned recognition for other roles, most notably Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, who’s now an Oscar winner. The Immortal Man cast also includes the likes of Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan, which gives the movie even more appeal.

It also doesn’t hurt that reception for The Immortal Man is just as strong as the original Peaky Blinders series. As of this writing, the movie is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics score of 91%, with much praise being given to the acting and the film’s ability to stand on its own while also wrapping up a sprawling crime saga. The consensus is that The Immortal Man is a worthy final chapter for Peaky Blinders, so the film became appointment viewing for fans. If reviews were more mixed or negative, The Immortal Man still would have garnered a sizable amount of views, but it might have fallen off a bit with bad word of mouth. It remained strong for the entire weekend.

The Immortal Man demonstrates that Peaky Blinders is still a major brand for Netflix, even though it’s been four years since the sixth and final season premiered. Though the film operates very much as the concluding chapter, it’ll be interesting to see if the streamer tries to keep the Peaky Blinders IP going in some way so it can maintain the show’s large following. That’ll likely depend on if a creative team can crack the right narrative. For the time being, Netflix can enjoy the success of The Immortal Man, which sends the crime drama off on a high note.

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