4 Years After It Ended, Netflix’s 6-Part Crime Drama Just Returned With Its Concluding Chapter

When it comes to original programming, Netflix is a dominant force in the streaming wars. From the launch of its first originals, Lilyhammer and House of Cards, to more recent series, such as Stranger Things and One Piece, the platform has consistently put out some of the best exclusive content. Nearly four years after one of Netflix’s best shows ever wrapped its six-season run, it returned to the platform in March for a farewell movie.

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The Shelby crime family is officially back! On March 20th, Netflix premiered its Peaky Blinders movie, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man. Directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight, the film serves as a continuation and final chapter of the iconic historical crime drama, which aired first on Netflix and BBC from 2013 until 2022. The Immortal Man picks up seven years after the Season 6 finale, shifting the setting to 1940 during World War II. It follows an older Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) as he returns from exile to confront his legacy and stop his estranged son, Duke (Barry Keoghan), who is embroiled in the danger.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man Is a Fitting Conclusion to One of Netflix’s Best Shows

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The perfect mix of gritty, high-stakes storytelling, standout performances led by Murphy, and intense atmosphere made Peaky Blinders a hit from the start. Over the course of its six-season run, the series delivered a stylish, high-impact gangster saga packed with intricate political schemes, violence, and plenty of drama and became a masterclass of character development. Paired with its stylish cinematography and modern rock soundtrack, Peaky Blinders became an addictive and unforgettable series, and The Immortal Man thankfully does wrap the story up without disappointment.

The movie has been described by critics as similar to El Camino for Breaking Bad, an essential extension of the main series that wraps up character arcs in a grand, cinematic way. ComicBook’s Simon Gallagher gave the farewell movie a 4 out of 5, calling it “a triumph” and “a gritty, bone-chilling, and most importantly, fitting conclusion to the first age of the Shelby saga.” The Immortal Man maintains the show’s gritty vibe, dark aesthetic, and intense atmosphere, while featuring strong performances, particularly from Murphy and Keoghan. The movie as a whole holds a “Certified Fresh” 91% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is just two points lower than Peaky Blinders’ averaged score, and a high 89% audience rating so far.

What’s New on Netflix?

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man arrived on Netflix on the heels of dozens of other great additions this month. On the Netflix original front, the streamer has debuted Steven Spielberg’s new show, The Dinosaurs, as well as new seasons of Virgin River and One Piece. March has also been great for movies, with licensed titles like Jurassic World, The Lego Movie, and Zombieland now streaming. Netflix still has a handful of upcoming arrivals, like The Bad Guys 2 on March 21st, Minions: The Rise of Gru on March 23rd, and the final season of ABC’s The Conners on March 26th.

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