MCU Show’s Confirmed Season 2 Return Means a Giant Cliffhanger Will Officially Be Solved

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has announced the renewal of one of its fun Disney+ shows, and this means the studio can finally pay off one of its biggest cliffhangers. The MCU launched its Disney+ shows in 2021, with WandaVision leading the way, and that show proved what the television format could do with comic book stories. From shows like WandaVision and Loki to What If…?, Moon Knight, and Wonder Man, Marvel proved it could create some of the best storytelling in the entire MCU on television, and could do interesting things that wouldn’t really work on the big screen.

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One of these off-beat shows arrived in 2025 when Marvel created a spin-off from What If…? called Marvel Zombies. Like What If…?, Marvel Zombies was animated and took place on an alternate Earth where a zombie apocalypse overtook most of Earth’s heroes. However, that first season ended on a shocking cliffhanger. The good news is that Marvel is bringing Marvel Zombies back for a second season and can finally wrap up that story.

Marvel Zombies is Returning For a Second Season

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The first season of Marvel Zombies followed up the storyline that began on What If…?, which is where Marvel introduced the Earth where the zombies took over the superhero population. There were some changes to the storyline, although the idea that the zombies mainly maintained their intelligence and use of their powers even after becoming infected, but had the thirst for human flesh that turned them all evil. What changed was the heroes and villains of the story.

Unlike the original Marvel Zombies story that had several infected heroes wiping out the Earth while trying to turn other heroes into zombies to join them, the Disney+ MCU series set up the Scarlet Witch as the ultimate controller, the alpha zombie who controlled all others. It also brought some quirky heroes from the What If…? series over, including Ant-Man’s head in a jar, Spider-Man, and then added some other heroes like Red Guardian and Yelena. It also created a terrifying zombie villain in Namor.

However, the best part of the first season of Marvel Zombies was creating a new trio of best friends trying to survive together in Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye, and Riri Williams’ Ironheart. While they did not all survive, this series proved what Marvel fans have learned over the last few years, and that is that Kamala Khan is the best new MCU character and needs to be the face of the Avengers moving forward after Avengers: Secret Wars. It was Ms. Marvel who was the heart and soul of Marvel Zombies, and it is her story that will lead into the second season following the shocking cliffhanger

Marvel Zombies Can Wrap Up Season 1 Cliffhanger

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The first season of Marvel Zombies ended on a cliffhanger. The big thing about this cliffhanger is that it could have worked as a series finale because horror stories often end on downer reveals, and nothing was more horrifying than what happened in the final moments of the episode. Kamala Khan submitted to Scarlet Witch, now known as the Queen of the Dead, and agreed to stop fighting so she could help end this war. Kamala then was sent to a new reality where everything was back to normal and she was back with Kate Bishop and Ironheart.

However, this was a false ending because it was just an illusion. When Kamala began to see cracks in reality, she looked around and saw that the zombies were still lumbering around, killing anyone still alive. Nothing had changed, and the Queen of the Dead had tricked Kamala into quitting her fight. As with all zombie movies and TV shows, the purpose is to end with the idea that the zombies won, as they always do, but still showing there might be hope. That hope arrived when Kamala Khan was completely snapped out of her illusion when she heard Ironheart screaming for her to come back, showing that at least one of her friends had survived (no one saw her actually die on screen) and was still fighting.

Marvel Zombies Season 2 has a chance to follow up on that, and if nothing else, reunite Ms. Marvel and Ironheart, as they continue the fight against the Queen of the Dead and her zombie armies. This story will never have a happily-ever-after ending, but it at least needs to have Kamala and Riri finally find a way to end Wanda Maximoff’s reign of terror. The zombies might not stop roaming the Earth, and the zombie-turned heroes won’t stop looking for more to feed on, but having these two young heroes stop the main villain is something that needs to happen before showing that the fight continues.

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