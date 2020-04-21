New Avengers Fan Art Teases an Epic Future for the MCU

✖

Eventually, there will be an all-new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Maybe they'll keep the regular Avengers name, perhaps they'll go by the New Avengers — either way, it's inevitable Earth's Mightiest Heroes will remain, well...Earth's Mightiest Heroes. With the next Marvel Studios movie delayed until November, it's but a matter of time before at least some iteration of the Avengers are back. While we wait for that team-up to materialize once again, Instagram fan artists are hard at work theorizing what the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe might look like. One of the best pieces we've seen of late comes from fan artist Yadvender Singh, known on Instagram as @ultraraw26.

Singh's latest piece features the surviving members of the team from Avengers: Endgame in a beautifully-crafted piece. It includes some members you might expect, like Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), but the piece also includes some surprises, like Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) is the lone member of the original six Avengers to reprise his role, at least for this piece.

We've yet to get confirmation a New Avengers movie — or Avengers 5, for that matter — is in the works, though one recent rumor suggested Captain Marvel 2 would lay the groundwork for the next big Marvel team-up.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther II on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

Who do you think will make up the New Avengers squad? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

