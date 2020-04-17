Rumor: Captain Marvel 2 Will Set Up the New Avengers Movie

✖

It was recently revealed that the anticipated Captain Marvel sequel would be hitting screens in July of 2022, but not much else is known about Carol's next adventure. That said, there is a rumor going around that suggests the sequel will not only bring back everyone's favorite boss of space, but it will also set up the next Avengers movie in a big way. To be specific, MCU Cosmic is saying that Captain Marvel 2 is going to set the stage for the next Avengers movie much like Captain America: Civil War did for Avengers: Infinity War and the term New Avengers seems to have a double meaning. It refers to a new Avengers team of course, but there is also a comic series by that name, and it features a host of heavy hitters.

Ironically that book felt quite a bit of the fallout from Civil War in the comics, and that MCU film's effects were still being felt all the way through Avengers: Endgame, making it a natural transition point for both the movies and the comics. That team features a few characters that have either only been featured on tv or haven't made their MCU debuts just yet, including Wolverine, Echo, Luke Cage, Spider-Woman, and Iron Fist. Doctor Strange and Ronin were also part of the team, but both have already appeared in the movies.

Now, even if it's not that exact New Avengers team, there will be a new team of Avengers, and they will most likely be led by Captain Marvel. Another aspect of the rumor says that whoever ends up directing the Captain Marvel sequel might also be up for a chance to direct the New Avengers movie, much like the Russo Brothers did when they continued to Infinity War and Endgame from Civil War.

Evidently there's already a name being passed around for that director spot, described as a huge fan favorite and one who has experience with Spider-Man in some form or fashion. Sam Raimi would instantly come to mind, but he recently took the Doctor Strange job, but you never know.

If we're thinking up team rosters, a new Avengers squad would probably look like this. Captain Marvel, Captain America (Falcon), Kate Bishop, Thor, Doctor Strange, She-Hulk, and Black Panther, with possible Ms. Marvel added to the mix. Characters like Blade and Moon Knight will also be in the MCU at that point, but they aren't the teammate types all that often.

Captain Marvel is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Disney+ now, while Captain Marvel 2 will hit theaters on July 8th, 2022. Let us know who you want on your New Avengers squad in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Marvel!

