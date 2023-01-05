New Extraction 2 Photo Reveals Chris Hemsworth in Huge Fight

Netflix is getting ready to release as sequel to this hit film Extraction, and fans of the film couldn't be any more excited. Extraction 2 will bring Chris Hemsworth back as Tyler Rake with Joe and Anthony Russo also set to return as producers. Since the sequel was announced we have yet to receive a teaser or a trailer, but we've seen a bunch of images from the production and now we have another sneak peek. In USA Today's 2023 movie preview guide, Netflix released a new image from Extraction 2 that teases a pretty huge fight.

In the image you see Hemsworth, alongside costar Tinatin Dalakishvili, about to take on a group of people. From what we can see Extraction 2 looks to be taking place inside of a prison and it looks like Hemsworth will have his hands filled with enemies. The image also shows a great battle going on in the background as well as snow falling.

You can check out the image from the Extraction sequel below.

Chris Hemsworth on the More Grounded Sequel

The Thor star previously revealed that Extraction's sequel has, "the most detailed and exhausting fight training I've ever been a part of." While that's pretty easy to believe as the first movie was filled to the brim with wild moments, it does read as a bit of a critique of the MCU's VFX heavy style. Hemsworth himself downplayed that and said that both production methods have their merits.

"There's something so satisfying about that," the Thor star detailed. "Not to take anything away from the special-effects-filled sort of Marvel film, but you have a lot of help in post-production there. Obviously, I can't fly, so they help through me that. Whereas in this film, the action is grounded in reality, and so much of it is in camera. So, it's a different energy, and the preparation is a lot more extensive."

"We've got fist fights, car chases, explosions, trains, helicopters," director Sam Hargrave added. "It's like an action fan's fantasy come to life. At least it was for us action designers."

The Cast of Extraction 2 is Very Excited About the Sequel

"I'm super excited, Hemsworth's super excited, Netflix is excited so it's really just a function of getting the script done," Joe and Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. "Finding passionate engines behind stories requires an incredible amount of lifeblood to get a movie made, and you know, you need an engine, you need a creative engine, you need someone who's excited. And you know Sam was a close friend because we'd done work with him for almost a decade, almost a decade on the Marvel films. We knew how talented he was and that he could make the transition."

Here is the official description for Extraction 2: "In 2020, the world met a new hero: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career. But what seems lost …can still be extracted. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat franchise is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame."

