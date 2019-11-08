New Frozen 2 Movie Clip Released

We’re less than two weeks away from the release of the highly-anticipated Frozen 2, the sequel to the 2013 box office smash and likely new ear worm generator for the foreseeable future. Ahead of the film’s debut, the cast for the sequel including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about the movie and debut a brand new clip! In the new video, their characters Elsa, Anna, Krisoff, Olaf, and Sven find themselves cozied up and playing charades, with more than one Easter egg referencing the Walt Disney Company as part of the game. Watch it in full in the player above.

Picking up after the events of the first film, Frozen 2 will take the animated adventure’s ensemble on a different kind of adventure as they explore new lands and try to discover the source of Elsa’s abilities.

“You know I can’t tell you anything, Disney is so tight-lipped about it. What can I say? I have seen parts of it, because when we record we see things, I haven’t seen the whole thing, but I’ve obviously read the script. It is not ‘Episode II’ of Frozen,” Bell told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year. “It is a story that we waited a long time so that it would reveal itself to the creators. What is the next progression in these characters’ lives that needs to be told? Not just like, ‘What’s another storyline we could do?’”

“It’ll still be appropriate for kids and kids will still love it, but these girls have grown up as well a little bit,” Bell continued. “I think the original fans of Frozen, who were little girls and now might not think it’s for them, will be pleasantly surprised.”

The sequel to the highest grossing animated movie of all-time, the full synopsis for Frozen 2 reads:

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough. From the Academy Award-winning team—directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

Frozen 2 arrives in theaters on November 22nd.