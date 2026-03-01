New HBO Max Psychological Thriller is an Instant Streaming Success

A new psychological thriller is rocking HBO Max, with beautiful cinematography and tense twists and turns that keep you on the edge of your seat the entire time. And thanks to the incredible performances from the cast, especially its powerhouse star, it’s taken the #1 spot on the platform’s Top 10 Most Watched list, easily blazing past other films like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Masterminds.

Dead of Winter, which debuted in theaters in September of 2025, stars the indomitable Emma Thompson, as well as Judy Greer and Laurel Marsden. It’s both atmospheric and terrifying, as it centers on a grief-stricken woman named Barb (Thompson), who, after being caught in a blizzard, finds herself lost among back roads and woods near a Minnesota lake. Eventually, she has no other choice but to stop for help at a remote cabin in the woods. There she discovers a young woman (Marsden) who has been kidnapped by a desperate couple (Greer, Marc Menchaca), both of whom are armed and dangerous. Isolated and without cell service, Barb realizes she is their only shot at making it out of this situation alive.

Dead of Winter is a No Frills Thriller That Will Break Your Heart

The film brought in a 76% with critics and a 78% with audiences, with both groups feeling that the backstory became a little heavy in places, dragging down the action-fueled narrative in certain spots. But that doesn’t stop it from being both tender and terrifying, according to critic Mel Campbell of ABC Radio, who says, “I wasn’t expecting to enjoy this as much as I did. The story’s a bit inessential and generic, but Thompson elevates it [with] an alert, bruised vulnerability … The terminally underused Judy Greer is tremendous in this. It’s just a real acting showcase.”

The frigid, icy setting adds a layer of discomfort to the already tense affair, harkening back to a mood established by Fargo. “Stark, snowy landscapes decorate this entire film, creating an atmosphere of isolation and unforgiveness. Despite a generic story, Thompson gives such an emotional and compelling performance that I was captivated the whole time, rooting for her compassionate character’s success and survival,” said one viewer.

All in all, seeing Thompson in a role so far outside of her normal wheelhouse is reason enough to watch Dead of Winter. But pair that with another powerhouse performance from Judy Greer, as well as the tried-and-true story of survival and hope, and you’ve got a recipe for a great way to kill a few hours.

