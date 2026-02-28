Netflix’s Scorching Hot New Thriller Movie Claims the Top Streaming Spot Worldwide

Netflix has really done its best with its recent foreign-language offerings, churning out incredible Nordic crime noir dramas, German spy thrillers, and Spanish crime thrillers—not to mention its growing collection of fan-favorite K-dramas. And this newest Spanish-language film is no exception, taking the tension, nuanced familial dynamics, and terrifying scenarios to new heights as it places its focus on grief, trauma, and paranoia within a family dynamic, drawing our attention to real-world issues that affect us all. And now, it’s also taken the top spot on the platform by a huge margin.

Firebreak, which debuted on Netflix on February 20th and stars Belén Cuesta, Diana Gómez, and Joaquín Furriel, centers on Mara (Cuesta), who, after her husband’s death, travels with her daughter and a few members of her family to their summer house in the forest. The goal? To heal old wounds and prepare the property for sale. But in the midst of saying goodbye to the past, Lide (Candela Martínez), Mara’s daughter, disappears just as a forest fire breaks out in the area, devastating the forest around their home. Racing against time, the family, totally isolated and without help, races into the woods to find Lide. Their only hope appears to be Santi, the local forest ranger, but suspicion soon begins to grow, and nothing is as it seems.

It’s An Intense, Paranoid Thriller

It’s still too early for a certified critic or audience score, but the reviews are rolling in, and a decent amount of them are promising. Critic Karina Adelgaard rated Firebreak 3 out of 5 stars, saying, “If you enjoy a solid psychological thriller and want to guess along, but don’t expect to guess everything, then Firebreak is for you. Overall, this Netflix thriller delivers on everything I expected.” The biggest criticism, though? The fact that Firebreak leans so heavily on misdirection, planting a suspiciously helpful neighbor directly in the center of the story, alongside visual clues meant to fuel suspicion that ultimately feel like they lead nowhere.

Firebreak seems to be a truly mixed bag, using its inherent sense of paranoia nearly flawlessly to draw the audience into a taut, tense story. But it also feels hollow in the moments meant to be the most intense, relying too much on tropes that never truly come to fruition or have any real, satisfying payoff. One viewer seemed to sum it up best: “There’s a difference between slow burn and stalled momentum. A slow burn builds pressure and then releases it in sharp, decisive turns. This film keeps reheating the same moment without a payoff. By the time it reaches its conclusion, the frustration isn’t about what happened-it’s about how long it took to circle the same emotional beats.”

All in all, Firebreak isn’t breaking any records or doing anything particularly worth writing home about. But it’s still a tense thriller worth the time you’d spend watching it, especially if you enjoy foreign-language films.

