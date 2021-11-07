New James Bond Movie No Time to Die Arriving on VOD Sooner Than Expected

Daniel Craig’s fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, hit theaters last month and was met with mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critics score after 359 reviews and an 88% audience score after 5,000+ reviews. If you were unable to watch the movie on the big screen, you’re in luck, because it’s coming to VOD a lot sooner than expected. According to The Wrap, the movie will be available online starting November 9th, only one month after its theatrical release.

As of Tuesday, you can rent No Time To Die on Amazon, Apple, Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, and Vudu for $19.99. The video-on-demand rental will be available to viewers for 48 hours after completing the purchase. During its theatrical run, No Time To Die managed to earn $610 million worldwide.

As for the search for the next Bond, producer Barbara Broccoli recently shared that they are not currently conducting their search, but the process will likely begin sometime next year. Craig recently shared that he’s not interested in making any suggestions for the next Bond, but the actor did tell Radio Times that he doesn’t think the character should be played by a woman.

“The answer to that is very simple,” Craig explained. “There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, for a woman?”

“He can be of any color, but he is male,” Broccoli previously stated. “I believe we should be creating new characters for women — strong female characters. I’m not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that.”

Earlier this year, there was a lot of speculation about who could play the next 007 with names being suggested like Tom Hardy, James Norton, Idris Elba, Sam Heughan, Richard Madden, Jack Lowden, Cillian Murphy, and Regé-Jean Page.

Cary Fukunaga directed No Time to Die with a script he co-wrote alongside Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z.Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz also made a return as the villain Blofeld.

No Time To Die will be available to rent on VOD starting November 9th.