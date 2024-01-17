New Jonathan Majors Movie Gets Major Update Following Guilty Verdict

Another upcoming Jonathan Majors movie has been hit with a setback, following the actor's recent conviction of assault and harassment. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Disney's Searchlight Pictures has given the rights of the upcoming Majors-led bodybuilding movie Magazine Dreams back to its filmmakers, so it could potentially find a new home at another buyer.

Searchlight purchased the rights to Magazine Dreams in February of 2023, for what was reported as a mid-seven-figure deal. The studio had previously dated Magazine Dreams for a December 2023 release date, before delaying the film indefinitely in the aftermath of Majors' arrest. This comes just days after it was confirmed that Majors is no longer attached to portray real-life basketball player Dennis Rodman in the upcoming comedy 48 Hours in Vegas, and weeks after Disney and Marvel Studios cut ties with the actor, who was previously expected to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (now retitled Avengers 5) and Avengers: Secret Wars.

What Is Magazine Dreams About?

Magazine Dreams follows aspiring bodybuilder Killian Maddox (played by Majors), who struggles to find human connection in this exploration of celebrity and violence. Nothing deters him from his fiercely protected dream of superstardom, not even the doctors who warn him of the permanent damage he causes to himself with his quest.

The cast of Magazine Dreams also includes Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O'Hearn, Harrison Page, and Harriet Sansom Harris.

What Was Jonathan Majors Convicted Of?

On December 18th, Majors was officially found guilty of two charges, harassment and reckless assault in the third degree, in relation to an altercation with his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. He still has yet to be sentenced, with the procedure scheduled to happen on February 6th. Although the verdict traditionally leads to a sentencing of up to a year in jail, it is unclear at this point if he will face jail time.

The March 25th altercation between Majors and Jabbari was confirmed to lead to her hospitalization, with an NYPD spokesperson revealing that she "sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition." Majors was ultimately brought up on four charges, but found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in second degree. The charges concerning this case were brought by the state of New York, and according to reports from April, multiple additional alleged abuse victims of Majors' came forward to cooperate with the Manhattan district attorney's office. Manhattan ADA Michael Perez argued during the trial's opening statements that Majors displayed a "cruel and manipulative pattern of abuse" in his relationship with Jabbari, who he met on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Majors pled not guilty on all charges.

What do you think of the latest update surrounding Magazine Dreams? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!