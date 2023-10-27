Disney Shifts Jonathan Majors Drama Magazine Dreams Release Date

Jonathan Majors's Magazine Dreams has been moved from its release date by Disney. The company announced a release date shake-up for a number of titles on Friday. Some animated fare and the live-action Snow White remake have been adjusted. But, Magazine Dreams also had its December 8 release date unset. Now, that's not Disney cancelling the movie outright. There movie was already filmed and debuted to acclaim at multiple film festivals earlier this year. However, with the uncertainty around the actors strike coupled with Majors's own legal case probably helped prompt this decision. Other studios are doing the same with their projects. The end of 2023 looks pretty barren outside of The Marvels and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

For Disney, this is slightly surprising as just a few short months ago it felt like they had an awards contender on their hands. Majors was at the height of fame and only had his profile building with turns in Devotion, Lovecraft Country, and Creed III. The later movie absolutely dominated at the box office and everything was looking up. However, a minor theatrical stumble with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the domestic violence trial getting ready to start have changed the entire conversation. So, for now, that movie remains in a bit of limbo.

What Is Magazine Dreams About?

(Photo: Disney)

Interestingly, this movie was more of a meditation on the male psyche and what the drive for perfection that apex masculinity can do when it grows unchecked. Majors stars in the movie as Killian Maddox, an amateur bodybuilder with dreams of making it big. Magazine Dreams thrust the Marvel star into that role and it drew a standing ovation at Sundance Film Festival. The reviews coming out of the awards circuit primed press were positive and it looked like Majors could have a real notch on his weightlifting belt with that project. At the moment, it won't see release this year.

The studio provided a synopsis for the project as well: "Killian Maddox lives with his ailing veteran grandfather, obsessively working out between court-mandated therapy appointments and part-time shifts at a grocery store where he harbors a crush on a friendly cashier. Though Killian's struggles to read social cues and maintain control of his volatile temper amplify his sense of disconnection amid a hostile world, nothing deters him from his fiercely protected dream of bodybuilding superstardom, not even the doctors who warn that he's causing permanent damage to his body with his quest"

Will Majors Continue To Play Kang The Conqueror?

Loki Season 2 is airing right now, and Majors is still Kang the Conqueror and his variants in that show. Variety recently spoke to executive producer Kevin Wright about the actor's legal case and if they were going to change the show after his arrest.

"No," Wright told the outlet. "This is maybe — not maybe — this is the first Marvel series to never have any additional photography. The story that is on screen is the story we set out to make. We went out there with a very specific idea of what we wanted this to be, and we found a way to tell it in that production period. It's very much what's on screen on Disney+."

"No," Wright said when asked about going in and changing things after the fact. "And that mainly came from — I know as much as you do at the moment. It felt hasty to do anything without knowing how all of this plays out."

Do you think this movie will ever release? Let us know down in the comments!