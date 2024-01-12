Jonathan Majors Fired From Another Movie Following Guilty Verdict

Less than a month after being convicted of assault and harassment, actor Jonathan Majors has been dropped from yet another project. On Friday, reports from CNN and Variety confirmed that Majors is no longer attached to portray real-life basketball player Dennis Rodman in an upcoming film, which is operating under the working title of 48 Hours in Vegas. 48 Hours in Vegas, which is written by The Binge's Jordan VanDina, recounts the true story of the Bulls' power forward's notorious trip to Las Vegas in the middle of the 1998 NBA finals.

Additionally, 48 Hours in Vegas has also lost its partnership with Lionsgate, with the studio releasing the project back to its producers so it can find a home elsewhere. Producers on the project include Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Aditya Sood, with Rodman, Ari Lubet, and Will Allegra set as executive producers.

On December 18th, Majors was officially found guilty of two charges, harassment and reckless assault in the third degree, in relation to an altercation with his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari. He still has yet to be sentenced, with the procedure scheduled to happen on February 6th. Although the verdict traditionally leads to a sentencing of up to a year in jail, it is unclear at this point if he will face jail time.

The March 25th altercation between Majors and Jabbari was confirmed to lead to her hospitalization, with an NYPD spokesperson revealing that she "sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition." Majors was ultimately brought up on four charges, but found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in second degree. The charges concerning this case were brought by the state of New York, and according to reports from April, multiple additional alleged abuse victims of Majors' came forward to cooperate with the Manhattan district attorney's office. Manhattan ADA Michael Perez argued during the trial's opening statements that Majors displayed a "cruel and manipulative pattern of abuse" in his relationship with Jabbari, who he met on the set of Quantumania. Majors pled not guilty on all charges.

A number of entertainment companies or brands parted ways with Majors shortly after news of the arrest became public in March of 2023. Disney and Marvel Studios have cut ties with Majors, who was previously expected to reprise his role as Kang the Conqueror in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (now retitled Avengers 5) and Avengers: Secret Wars. The actor reportedly parted ways with his management Entertainment 360 and PR firm Lede Company, with Entertainment 360 citing "issues of the actor's personal behavior." Majors was also dropped from two upcoming films — The Man in My Basement and a currently-untitled Otis Redding biopic — as well as ad campaigns involving the MLB's Texas Rangers and the United States Army. An upcoming movie starring Majors, the boxing drama Magazine Dreams, was originally scheduled to be released in theaters on December 8th, but has since been delayed indefinitely by Disney.

What do you think of Jonathan Majors being dropped from another movie project? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!