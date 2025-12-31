New Look at Mortal Kombat 2’s Shao Kahn Fixes 2 30 Year Old Mistakes

Next year is set to be a huge year for video game movies, especially for the fighting game genre, which has two of its biggest franchises heading to the big screen. Both Mortal Kombat II and Street Fighter are heading to theaters, and today, fans got an unexpected look at the anticipated Mortal Kombat sequel, which included a new image featuring Shao Kahn. While the villain has been featured before, this version of the character already looks fantastic, and is set to fix 2 30 year old problems when the film finally hits the big screen.

Shao Kahn is one of the game’s deadliest villains, which is why he was featured in Mortal Kombat Annihilation. That film dropped the ball a bit in several ways, and that included how it adapted Shao Kahn’s costuming and design. Mortal Kombat II is looking to not repeat those mistakes, and one glance at the photo shared by producer Todd Garner shows they are off to a stellar start. Martyn Ford in the Shao Kahn costume shows just how imposing the character appears when standing across from other people. Ford’s stature alone (he’s 6’8) is impressive, but the costume also features the return of the red cape, and the costume overall appears far more threatening and imposing.

Happy New Year! 2026 is going to be amazing. #MortalKombat pic.twitter.com/oUozzTIlZx — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) December 31, 2025

While the red cape was present in Brian Thompson’s version of Shao Kahn in Annihilation, he only wore it in a few scenes. Most of the time, he was in his core costume, and that costume left a lot to be desired and was nowhere near as imposing or convincing. This time around, the actor already has a bigger frame to carry some of that, and the cape and more menacing look should fit the character much better this time around.

What Other Characters Are Joining Mortal Kombat II?

While Ford is set to bring Shao Kahn to life in the sequel, he won’t be the only new character joining the fray. The most high-profile addition is Karl Urban as Johnny Cage, and Cage will be a central character in this new adventure. Cage is a washed-up action hero who is at his lowest point before getting called into action to defend the Earth, and Urban has already stolen the show in the first pieces of footage.

The Princess of Edenia will also be making her debut in the new film series, as the deadly warrior Kitana will be played by Adeline Rudolph. Kitana has become a key character in the franchise over the years, and it’s great to have her as part of the franchise once more.

Other new characters joining the fight are Jade (Tati Gabrielle), Quan Chi (Damon Herriman), Jerrod, King of Edenia (Desmond Chiam), Sindel (Ana The Nguyen), and Baraka (CJ Bloomfield). The new character will join an already robust cast of favorites from the original film, leading to what should be the most chaotic battle yet.

Mortal Kombat 2 will land in theaters on May 15, 2026.

