New Masters of the Universe Trailer Reveals More of He-Man, Teela, & Evil-Lyn Alongside Incredible New “Become Eternian” Digital Experience

The new Masters of the Universe trailer promises to be one of the most exciting fantasy revivals of the year. Starring Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam / He-Man, the film is directed by Travis Knight of Bumblebee fame. The first MotU trailer introduced Jared Leto’s Skeletor, revealed the beauty of Eternia, and showcased a fish-out-of-water story in which the heroes brought Adam back home after he’d been exiled to Earth for years.

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Now, Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled a new look at Masters of the Universe. This new trailer introduces more of the characters, giving a fresh look at epic heroes and villains such as Teela and Evil-Lyn – and revealing just how accurate these designs are going to be in Knight’s live-action adaptation.

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In addition, Mattel has launched a new “Become Eternian” digital experience available on https://becomeeternian.com/. This allows you to snap a selfie and take a short quiz, which will uncover your “true allegiance” and create a fantastic customizable character giving you a new look, name, and a shareable reveal that declares exactly where you stand in the battle for Eternia. Incredibly, this new persona can even be used in made-to-order merchandise ranging from apparel to accessories.

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Eternia Looks Absolutely Breathtaking in Masters of the Universe

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Eternia looks absolutely breathtaking in the new Masters of the Universe trailer. This version of Eternia clearly owes less to recent interpretations (such as the Masters of the Universe: Revelation show). Rather, it draws upon the classic Filmation animated series, and there are so many stand-outs moments. In one incredible shot, Zoar – the Sorceress’ bird-form – soars over Eternos. Another incredible action sequence takes place in the Forgotten Forest, with Skeletor’s troops pursuing He-Man. The trailer looks like the animation brought to life.

We’ve already gotten to see designs for characters like Ram Man and Spikor through toy reveals. But it’s incredible to see characters like Evil-Lyn, Teela, and Trap-Jaw translated so faithfully into live-action. The designs have been switched up a little – Teels isn’t wearing a swimsuit, but rather something better designed to allow her to stand alongside the other Masters of the Universe. But every single character shows love and reverence for the original Masters of the Universe story.

This Masters of the Universe trailer pretty much confirms the main storyline. Prince Adam was sent to Earth as a cosmic refugee, secreted away from Skeletor and his forces. Now he’s an adult, he’s brought back to Eternia, where he claims the Power Sword and the might of He-Man. This is essentially an origin story, with Adam entering into this fantastical world as a stranger – thus becoming an audience viewpoint. It’s a smart approach, meaning He-Man shares the viewers’ own perspective of wonder and intrigue. He has no idea what he’s going to deal with Eternia.

Jared Leto’s Skeletor plays a larger role in this new Masters of the Universe trailer. He certainly cuts an impressive figure, with another stunningly accurate design, but the portrayal feels a little less charismatic than the villain from the original Filmation series. Still, we’ve only had a few glimpses; it will be interesting to see whether Leto can bring Skeletor to life as faithfully as the costume designers have.

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