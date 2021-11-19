Mission: Impossible 7’s Simon Pegg Shares His Pre-Filming Routine

✖

We've said it before and we'll say it again... Simon Pegg is one of the best things about Instagram! The actor has been especially active on the social media site while filming Mission: Impossible 7, which will mark his fifth appearance as Benji Dunn in the franchise. Pegg has shared some delightful content ranging from behind-the-scenes photos with Rebecca Ferguson (Ilsa Faust) to giving fans hilarious fake updates about the upcoming movie's plot. Pegg's latest post shows him waking up and getting ready to start his day of filming, and it's just as fun as the rest of Pegg's content.

The video shows Pegg waking up, brushing his teeth, drinking his morning tea (or coffee, but we're going to guess tea), driving to work and nodding off, getting in the make-up chair, and then bursting out his trailer looking extra dapper. Look closely and you might spot Ferguson in the background of one clip. The movie's director, Christopher McQuarrie, commented on the post: "You're late," he joked. You can check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Pegg (@simonpegg)

Originally, Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 were supposed to film back to back, but it was recently reported that production on the still-untitled eighth installment will begin after Tom Cruise completes promotional duties for Top Gun: Maverick. It was also reported this week that Mission: Impossible 7's release date had been pushed back, which is also now the case for the new Top Gun.

As for Pegg, the actor recently spoke about how terrifying it is to watch Cruise work. "When you watch the movie and you see him do those stunts, and it’s nail-biting and there’s a real sense of genuine kind of peril because you know that it’s him," Pegg told Conan O'Brien. "But you know he survived because he was on Good Morning America that morning and he did some press. When we watch him do it, we have no idea if he’s going to survive. So he rides a bike off a cliff, and everybody’s just waiting for, ‘Good canopy, good canopy, anybody?’ It’s terrifying."

In addition to Cruise, Pegg, and Ferguson, Mission: Impossible 7 will feature the return of Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett. Marvel stars Pom Klementieff and Hayley Atwell will also be making their M:I debut in the seventh installment. Recently, it was announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), and Cary Elwes (Stranger Things) would be joining the cast.

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 27, 2022. Mission: Impossible 8 was planned for November 4, 2022, but it's likely it will be pushed back.