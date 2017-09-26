’Tis The Season For New ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Fashions

The Nightmare Before Christmas is officially considered to be a Halloween movie, but many of you probably think of it as a dual holiday classic. That means the season for these awesome new The Nightmare Before Christmas fashions spans from October through December.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

Indeed, now is the perfect time to add these new cardigans, kimonos, sweaters, tops, and jackets to your seasonal wardrobe. The entire collection is available to order here, and many of the older items are currently available for 20 percent off. The list of new styles includes:

(Photo: BoxLunch)

• The Nightmare Before Christmas Open Cardigan

• The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack And Sally Kimono

• The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Tie Front Womens Sweater

• The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Bell Sleeve Womens Top

• The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Womens Peplum Top

There are even a couple additions for the guys:

• The Nightmare Before Christmas Puffer Jacket

• The Nightmare Before Christmas Flannel Woven Button-Up

Head on over to BoxLunch to check out the entire The Nightmare Before Christmas collection. Images of the new styles are available to peruse in the gallery below. And if you're interested in an everyday dress that doubles as a fantastic costume, the Jack and Sally reversible dress and matching tights are also 20 percent off right now.