New Riddick Movie Debuts First Details, Confirms Director

Vin Diesel is set to return to one of his most-beloved franchises. On Friday, a new report confirmed that Diesel will be starring in and producing a fourth Chronicles of Riddick film, titled Riddick: Furya. The film will see him reuniting with writer-director David Twohy, who previously helmed Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Riddick. Samantha Vincent will also produce. Diesel had previously teased the news on his Instagram earlier in the day on Friday, sharing a piece of concept art for the new film.

In the new film, Riddick finally returns to his home world, a place he barely remembers and one he fears might be left in ruins by the Necromongers. But there he finds other Furyans fighting for their existence against a new enemy. And some of these Furyans are more like Riddick than he could have ever imagined.

"Our legion fans have demanded it for years, and now we're finally ready to honor their call to action with Riddick: Furya," Twhoy said. "My collaboration with Vin and One Race has spanned 20 fruitful years, as together we've created three movies, two video games, an anime production, and motion comics for the internet. This new big-screen event will see a return to Riddick's homeworld, where we finally get to explore Riddick's genesis."

Will there be a new Riddick movie?

Diesel has expressed a desire to return back to the Riddick universe, previously announcing that there were plans not only for a fourth film, but for a spinoff television series starring him. Updates surrounding Furya have been gradually coming out since 2016, with Diesel previously indicating that it could be an origin story for the character.

"David Twohy, he wrote a great script," Diesel told GamesRadar. "It's just a matter of timing when we get that opportunity to shoot that. But I believe we're shooting that in Australia. And it would be the fourth chapter in that series, which would be awesome."

"We did have great success with Escape From Butcher Bay," Diesel added. "It feels like an eternity ago now. But, I imagine that we would take advantage of the gaming space and add an extra chapter, but definitely, the [movie's] script is already written. So it's safe to say that we are moving towards filming the fourth chapter of Riddick."

What do you think of there officially being plans for a fourth Riddick movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline