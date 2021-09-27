Vin Diesel is at the center of a number of beloved franchises, either as an actor, producer, or some combination of the two. Among them is The Chronicles of Riddick, a franchise that spun out of Diesel’s role in 2000’s Pitch Black. The adventures of the mercenary antihero have been chronicled in several movies, video games, novelizations, and motion comics, and fans have been curious to see if it could spin out into yet another installment. Over the weekend, Diesel appeared to give fans hope, taking to Instagram to share an old photo of himself as Riddick. The caption reveals that Diesel had an “incredible meeting”, and that Furya, the long-planned fourth film in the franchise, is “maybe closer than you think.”

Diesel has been vocal about his desire to get another Riddick installment made, even signing a first-look deal with Universal TV which had planned to lead to a spinoff television series. Updates surrounding Furya have been gradually coming out since 2016, with Diesel previously indicating that it could be an origin story for the character.

“David Twohy, he wrote a great script,” Diesel told GamesRadar. “It’s just a matter of timing when we get that opportunity to shoot that. But I believe we’re shooting that in Australia. And it would be the fourth chapter in that series, which would be awesome.”

“We did have great success with Escape From Butcher Bay,” Diesel added. “It feels like an eternity ago now. But, I imagine that we would take advantage of the gaming space and add an extra chapter, but definitely, the [movie’s] script is already written. So it’s safe to say that we are moving towards filming the fourth chapter of Riddick.”

Riddick is just one of several characters that Diesel has hoped to return to, as he revealed in a social media post in 2019.

“After the longest filming shoot of my career with Fast 9…A film I am so immensely proud of,” Diesel shared with his Instagram post. “Before entering the next character and film project…so much to be excited about…Fast continuation, Xander Cage, Riddick…Groot. Not to mention the possibilities of Witch Hunter and the follow up to Bloodshot. Before all the press that coincides with the release of the various pictures next year. I must take a minute to center.”