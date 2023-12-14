New Ryan Reynolds Movie Lands at Netflix After Major Bidding War

Another Ryan Reynolds blockbuster is on the way — and it's apparently headed to Netflix. On Wednesday, reports revealed that a global heist comedy movie starring Reynolds has landed at the streaming service, after what is described as an intense 7-figure bidding war. The currently-untitled film will be produced by Reynolds and Simon Kinberg, with Cruella and The Lost City's Dana Fox producing and writing the script. It is described as a wholly original idea "set in the international arena", and will ideally be an ensemble piece in the vein of Ocean's Eleven.

According to the reports, eight different buyers were interested in the currently-untitled movie, before Netflix was eventually chosen as the home. Fox will be paid mid 7-figures to write it and the producing deals are high 7-figures. This is the second new project of Reynolds' that is currently being shopped to studios, with the other being Calamity Hustle, which will also co-star Channing Tatum.

Who Is in the Cast of Deadpool 3?

One of Reynolds' next projects is set to be Deadpool 3, his highly-anticipated return to his Marvel role. Deadpool 3 will star Reynolds as Wade Wilson / Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. Jennifer Garner will be reprising her role as Elektra.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds explained in a previous interview with Collider. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Why Was Deadpool 3 Delayed?

As director Shawn Levy explained in an interview earlier this fall, Deadpool 3 was halfway through production prior to the strike's work stoppage. Amid the strikes, Marvel Studios also paused production or pre-production on their upcoming films Thunderbolts and Blade, as well as their upcoming Wonder Man Disney+ series.

"Well, like the rest of our industry, or at least large swaths of it, we are paused. We were halfway through filming Deadpool, co-starring Wolverine. It was a joy every day, and that chemistry is, I have to say, spoiler alert, it is as relentlessly awesome as we had all hoped it would be," Levy revealed. "But we are halfway through filming, we shut down, our crew and the rest of us are awaiting a fair and equitable deal that ends these strikes and puts our industry and certainly inclusive of our movie back at work."

h/t: Deadline