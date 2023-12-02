Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum To Star in New Movie From The Lost City Directors

Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum are teaming up for a new film, and a bidding war has begun. Calamity Hustle is the latest project from Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, the siblings known for directing Tatum in The Lost City. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros., Amazon, and Netflix are all attempting to acquire the action/comedy, which would see Reynolds and Tatum playing brothers.

According to the report, Warners Bros. offered $20 million to each actor while Netflix and Amazon both offered $50 million for the stars to split however they choose. The Nees could likely end up with $6 million to $8 million when all is said and done. Apparently, one of the studios offered a total of $175 million, which would include the above costs. However, the companies did not respond when reached for comment by THR.

Calamity Hustle was written by the Nee Brothers while Reynolds and Tatum plan to star in and produce the film under their banners, Maximum Effort and Free Association. Napolean producer Kevin Walsh is also attached while the Nees are also producing under their banner, Persons Attempting. The movie is described as following "a down-on-his-luck former Los Angeles detective-turned-private investigator who, after being shaken down by a vicious crime lord, must track down his estranged brother who is responsible for interfering with a diamond heist."

When Is Deadpool 3 Coming Out?

It's hard to think about Ryan Reynolds' future films without wondering about the state of Deadpool 3. Deadpool 3 was on hold for a while due to the WGA and SAG strikes, and it was recently announced that the release date has been delayed. However, the strikes finally came to an end, and it was announced earlier this week that the movie has resumed production. Currently, the threequel is expected to be released on July 26, 2024.

Deadpool 3 will be helmed by Shawn Levy from a script written by Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin, with Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick reportedly also returning to contribute to the script. Not much is known about the script, but there has been a lot of speculation and exciting teases.

In addition to Reynolds in the titular role and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Deadpool 3 will also star Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles.

Are you excited to see Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum team up? Tell us in the comments!